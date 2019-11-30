Dyson Deal: Get a tidy £100 off the very best vacuum around

There’s a sweep sweet £100 discount to be had on the best vacuum cleaner in the business right now, thanks to the John Lewis Black Friday sale. The Dyson V11 Absolute got full marks in our review, and the seldom seen ‘Trusted Reviews Highly Recommended’ seal of approval.

It’s cordless, has incredible suction power, and works beautifully on the full spectrum of surfaces − it’s even pretty. Everyone wants a Dyson, but they aren’t exactly cheap. We are, therefore, expecting this deal to be very popular indeed.

Buy now - Get £100 off the outstanding Dyson V11 Absolute Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless The V11 Absolute is Dyson's finest work. Stairs? Carpets? Hard floors? Pet hair? Easy peasy. Its screen is a brilliant addition too, and it works with loads of accessories too. The cordless does everything, and does it really really well. If you can afford it, you will not be disappointed.

The Dyson V11 Absolute would usually set you back £599 − yes, £599! − but for a limited time it’s down to £499 (that works out as a 16.7% discount). So it’s still not exactly cheap, but if you’re willing to push the boat out, you will not be disappointed with this vacuum cleaner.

First off, just look at it. Vacuum cleaners aren’t supposed to look this lovely, are they?

More importantly, it works like a dream too − on stairs, carpets, hard floors and pet hair. It’s even equipped with a screen, which is basically a digital manual. It shows you whether you’re on Eco, Medium or Boost mode, and also tells you if you’ve run into a fault, such as a lack of suction or the filter needing a clean. It’ll show you how to sort it out too.

As you’d expect, the V11 Absolute also supports a shed load of accessories, including a High Torque cleaner head, which adapts the cleaner’s power to the type of surface it’s on, a Soft Roller head and small motorised brush.

Battery life is probably the weakest point, though it can still last for 60 minutes on Eco mode. A full charge, however, takes four and a half hours.

Buy now - Get £100 off the outstanding Dyson V11 Absolute Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless The V11 Absolute is Dyson's finest work. Stairs? Carpets? Hard floors? Pet hair? Easy peasy. Its screen is a brilliant addition too, and it works with loads of accessories too. The cordless does everything, and does it really really well. If you can afford it, you will not be disappointed.

The Dyson V11 Absolute is the best vacuum cleaner on the market, and if you can afford it we can’t recommend it enough.

If you want to stay up to date with the latest deals over Black Friday, follow us on Twitter @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for buying advice.

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif made his long-rumoured return to Trusted Reviews in 2018, having spent a wonderful 10 months writing all sorts for the site in 2015. During his self-imposed exile, he visited many faraway lands …