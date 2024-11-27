Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The fan-favourite Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is a steal on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

With the holiday season just around the corner, this offer on the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is now an affordable gift for a loved one.

Get the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer in a Nickel/Copper finish for just $329 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale and save over $100 off its usual price tag.

Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryer is a bargain on Amazon

Get the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer with five attachments to cater for all hair types at just £329 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

The Dyson Supersonic is a seriously powerful hair dryer that promises to dry hair quickly without using extreme heat but instead with a high velocity jet of controlled air for precise styling. 

Included are five magnetic attachments to suit different hair styles and types too. There’s the Flyaway tool which harnesses the Coanda effect to lift longer hairs and hide flyaways, a Styling concentrator and for fine hair and sensitive scalps there’s the Gentle attachment.

For curly and coily hair, there’s the Diffuser which is engineered to disperse air more evenly around curls to stimulate natural drying while reducing frizz and a Wide Tooth Comb attachment for adding volume and shape. 

Powering the Supersonic is Dyson’s V9 motor which spins at up to 110,000 rpm. When combined with Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology, the motor produces a high pressure, high velocity jet of controlled air which offers both fast drying but also precise styling too, so you can achieve your desired look faster than before.

Worried about heat damage? The Supersonic boasts heat control which measures air temperature over 40 times a second to regulate the temperature and prevent heat damage too. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer yet, it currently boasts a 4.3-star rating on Amazon which is based on over 800 customer reviews.

Customers say that not only does the Supersonic dry hair quickly but it results in an impressively smooth finish too. 

Whether you’ve been considering a Dyson Supersonic for a while or just know this would make the perfect gift for a loved one, this Black Friday deal on the rarely reduced hair dryer is unmissable.

