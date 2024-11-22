The DualSense Edge just hit its lowest price yet on Amazon

If you’ve had your eye on Sony’s premium PS5 controller, you’re in luck. The DualSense Edge has fallen to its lowest price yet in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Shop today to save 14% and bag the DualSense Edge for just £179.99. That’s a £30 saving compared to the controller’s usual price of £209.99.

Save £30 on the DualSense Edge controller this Black Friday The DualSense Edge is Sony’s premium, customisable PS5 controller. It’s also £30 cheaper this Black Friday. Go to Amazon today to get the controller for just £179.99 down from £209.99. Amazon

According to the price tracking tool Keepa, this is easily the lowest the DualSense Edge has fallen in price on Amazon since launching at the beginning of 2023. The controller briefly dropped below £190 last Black Friday but has otherwise remained staunchly above the £190 mark.

If you’ve been holding out to catch the controller at a discount, this is the perfect time to pounce.

Is the DualSense Edge worth buying?

Sony's most customisable, and expensive, controller Pros More personalisation options than ever

Replaceable stick modules

Function buttons on the front and rear

Comes with a sturdy carrying case Cons Extremely expensive

Poor battery compared to the DualSense

The DualSense Edge is Sony’s most premium and customisable PlayStation controller.

This pro wireless controller takes things a step further than the standard DualSense, offering loads of customisation options, even more buttons, replaceable joysticks and seamless integration with the PS5 software.

This is along with all the features you’d expect from a DualSense controller, like haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone and motion controls in supported games.

“The DualSense Edge is the most customisable controller Sony has ever released, featuring a wealth of new software features and buttons. I had a blast gaming on this controller, but the high price suggests its best use case will be for competitive gaming”, wrote Gemma Ryles in her 4.5/5-star review of the controller.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive DualSense Edge review.

Interested in jumping into the world of VR? The PlayStation VR2 has seen a £190 discount in the Black Friday sale.