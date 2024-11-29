Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The DualSense Edge is cheaper than ever for Black Friday

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Have you been waiting to get the DualSense Edge controller for a cheaper price? Amazon has lopped a big chunk off the bottom line for Black Friday. 

The online retailer is selling Sony’s premium PS5 controller for just £179.97 at the moment, which is a saving of 14 percent on an RRP of £209.99.

Save £30 on the DualSense Edge controller this Black Friday

The DualSense Edge is Sony’s premium, customisable PS5 controller. It’s also £30 cheaper this Black Friday. Go to Amazon today to get the controller for just £179.99 down from £209.99.

We’ve done some checks on price tracking tool Keepa, and the DualSense Edge is now cheaper than it’s been since it launched in 2023. The previous low point was last Black Friday (who would have guessed it?), when it dropped just below the £190 mark.

Since then, it’s been hovering around £200. This is a premium product, after all, and there’s nothing else quite at its level for hardcore PS5 gamers.

Should you buy the DualSense Edge? 

The DualSense Edge in its carrying case
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Sony's most customisable, and expensive, controller

Pros

  • More personalisation options than ever
  • Replaceable stick modules
  • Function buttons on the front and rear
  • Comes with a sturdy carrying case

Cons

  • Extremely expensive
  • Poor battery compared to the DualSense

In case our feelings on Sony’s DualSense Edge aren’t clear, then yes, it is most certainly worth buying. At least, if you play competitive online games or take your PS5 gaming seriously it is.

It takes the existing DualSense controller to the next level, with additional buttons, replaceable joysticks, and function buttons on the front and rear. It’s also extremely customisable.

You’re still getting all the great parts of the original DualSense too, including adaptive triggers that push back, fine-tuned haptic feedback, precise motion sensitivity, and an ergonomic shape. Naturally, it works seamlessly with every PS5 console.

Our staff writer Gemma Ryles reviewed the DualSense Edge at launch, and she awarded a hugely positive 4.5 out of 5 score.

“The DualSense Edge is the most customisable controller Sony has ever released, featuring a wealth of new software features and buttons,” Gemma concluded.

“This is a fantastic controller and gives more control to the player than ever before”.

Looking for a different PS5 accessory deal? 

If you’re less interested in competitive gaming and more about that immersion factor, the PlayStation VR2 headset is selling at a huge £339 discount this Black Friday.

Otherwise, stay tuned to our Black Friday hub page for more deals as the day (and indeed weekend) progresses.

