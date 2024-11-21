Dry your clothes the easy way this winter with this bargain tumble dryer

Drying washing in the winter is tricky, as cold weather means clothes can’t be dried outside yet keeping them indoors can cause damp. Luckily, this Samsung tumble dryer is here to save the day.

The Samsung Series 6 (DV90T6240LN/S1) tumble dryer is just £599 in Amazon’s Black Friday event which is an unbelievable price cut of £270.99.

Was £869.99

Now £599 View Deal

Sporting an A+++ Energy Rating, the Samsung Series 6 tumble dryer uses heat pump technology which results in better drying results with less energy used compared to traditional condenser and vented alternatives.

As less energy is used, the Series 6 is also much cheaper to run than traditional appliances. In fact in his review, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow found the machine to be “one of the cheapest tumble dryers to run” costing between 20-27p per cycle.

With Samsung’s Optimal Dry technology, the Series 6 uses moisture and temperature sensors to adjust the drying time to help protect clothes from damage and prevent wasting unnecessary time and energy.

Pair your tumble dryer with its companion Smart Things app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, to control your machine remotely and receive a notification once a cycle has completed.

Otherwise the Samsung Series 6 sports an easy-to-use control panel which, once you’ve selected your desired programme, will show you how long the cycle will take and the maximum weight of the washing.

We were impressed with the Samsung Series 6 and gave the appliance a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with David concluding its “smart app, drying rack and low running costs, combined with excellent performance make this a brilliant tumble dryer.”

Cheap to run, impressively efficient, easy-to-use and now an absolute bargain on Amazon, the Samsung Series 6 (DV90T6240LN/S1) tumble dryer is perfect for any household that struggles to dry their washing loads during the winter.