Dreame’s Black Friday robot vacuum deals are a bargain

When it comes to home appliances, Dreame has plenty of devices out there for a range of tasks, but with several of its high-end robot vacuums now on offer for Black Friday, now’s your chance to automate some of your chores.

For starters, there’s no saving bigger than the £350 on the Dreame X40 Ultra Complete. This premium device has incredible suction power, and some of the smartest mopping functionality ever seen on a robot vacuum, for example the MopExtend RoboSwing feature that ensures it’ll clean even the tightest of corners.

Its ability to lift and lower the different cleaning implements based on its own detection capabilities sets it apart from cheaper models.

Save £350 on the Dreame X40 Ultra Complete Dreame UK

Was £1,299

Now £949 View Deal

Another high-class model on sale is the Dreame L40 Ultra. This was released quite recently, which makes the £180 discount even more impressive. The device itself minimises the time and effort required to operate it, with features such as excellent navigation technology, hands-free auto-maintenance and intelligent voice control. If you want a futuristic home cleaning experience, this could be the perfect deal for you.

Save £180 on the Dreame L40 Ultra Dreame UK

Was £999

Now £819 View Deal

Another new addition to the lineup, our Homes Editor David Ludlow recently referred to the Dreame L10S Ultra Gen 2 as “brilliantly priced”, and that was before the discount of £130 went live. So now, this device is better value-for-money than ever. It sports the same great Dreamehome app as the rest of the range, and sterling cleaning performance for the price.

Save £130 on the Dreame L10s Ultra Gen2 Dreame UK

Was £599

Now £469 View Deal

If you’re looking for a more traditional vacuum cleaner, Dreame still has you covered. It’s offering an impressive £170 discount on its exceptionally advanced Dreame H14 Pro Cordless Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner. This remarkable vacuum cleaner uses advanced algorithms to provide the best possible glide on all the surfaces of your home.

It even has a 60°C hot water clean function to dissolve tougher stains effortlessly. When you consider other features such as automatic liquid-and-solid waste separation and 40 minutes of cordless runtime, this is clearly a top class conventional wet and dry vacuum cleaner.

Save £170 on the Dreame H14 Pro Dreame UK

Was £599

Now £429 View Deal

These heavy hitters aren’t the whole story – we’ve also seen big discounts on the H12 Pro, D9 Max Gen 2, R20, and even the exciting lightweight Dreame Pocket Hairdryer. If you’re in the market for some of the smartest cleaning devices around, check out these deals direct from Dreame.

