Double dip with this Libratone smart speaker bundle ahead of Black Friday

Libratone’s enticing deal sees the company offer the choice of a Zipp 2 speaker bundle or a Zipp Mini 2 multi-room bundle. In either case, if you jump on this deal, you would save nearly £200.

The Zipp 2 is the more expensive speaker and if you were to buy it on its own, the RRP would be £279. In this deal, it’s two Zipp 2 speakers for £369 – although the price is changing and you can get two for close to the price of one.

The same applies to the Zipp Mini 2. Bought on its own and it’s £229, with this bundle bringing the price down to a tasty £299. And the best thing about this deal? With two speakers, you start your very own multi-room system and get two Alexa smart speakers.

Save on this Zipp 2 multi-room speaker bundle from Libratone Libratone Zipp 2 Multi-Room Bundle This Zipp 2 speaker bundle brings multi-room audio down to an affordable level, and also means you get two Alexa-compatible speakers for a little bit more than a Zipp 2 would cost on its own.

We reviewed the Zipp 2 and gave it four-stars. It’s an Alexa smart speaker that sounds better than most of Amazon’s own Echo range.

It’s a tower speaker with a detachable cover and, as the model name implies, a zip down its side. The cover means can withstand the elements and the handle is for portability, so you can take the Zipp 2 with you outside.

With both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi supported, you can stream audio 2 via AirPlay 2 and there’s Alexa smarts to consider.

If you are in the Amazon ecosystem, Alexa can respond to your commands, fetch info about the weather etc, and it is completely hands-free.

But if you’re buying a wireless speaker, you’re purchasing one for its audio. The Zipp 2 produces a pleasant listen, generating a 360 degree. If the choice was between this and and an Echo speaker, the Zipp 2 would get our vote.

