Don’t wait for an Apple foldable – Samsung’s Z Fold 4 is mega cheap for Black Friday

Jon Mundy

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is going extremely cheap for Black Friday. Why bother waiting for Apple’s first foldable iPhone?

Giffgaff is offering refurbished Galaxy Z Fold 4 units from just £379, which is at the lower end of what we’d term ‘mid-range’.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for just £379

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now selling from just £379 on Giffgaff, which is ridiculously cheap for full-sized foldable.

This is for a classy full-sized foldable phone that, just a couple of years ago, was selling for £1,649. That’s quite the precipitous price drop.

Note that this is for a refurbished handset in Good condition, which means that it “might have marks on the body and screen”. However, these handsets will “run beautifully”.

If you want a phone that’s closer to brand new, an Excellent condition Galaxy Z Fold 4 will only cost you £549. With these phones, “the body and screens are pristine”.

Giffgaff is so confident about the quality of its 30-point health check and refurbishment process, it offers a 12 month warranty on the Good units and an 18 month warranty on the Excellent ones.

Our own Editor Max Parker reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at launch, and handed out a 4 out of 5 score, labelling it “A more refined foldable” than we’d seen before.

He praised its smart UI tweaks, which make the most of the huge 7.6-inch internal display. He also pointed out that the camera system was no longer an issue, which it had been in previous foldables. “The camera no longer feel like a reason to avoid a Z Fold device,” he said.

Performance was top tier for its time, which means that it’ll still run well today. That kind of extended run time is one of the key advantages of buying a flagship phone.

If you’d prefer a regular smartphone to a foldable, take a look at our Black Friday deals hub. We’ve found stacks of brilliant deals already, and you can bet there are more to come.

