Don’t miss this fantastic Black Friday deal for 42-inch LG C2 OLED

There’s been no shortage of great TV deals and here’s another for the LG OLED42C2 TV on Black Friday.

This deal is very attractive for John Lewis members as not only do you save £100 on the existing price that brings the TV to £799, but John Lewis members can save an extra £100 on top of that via the promotional code of MYJL100LG, which should if our maths is right, brings it down to £699.

We haven’t seen a better deal that that for this TV. For more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our main deals page.

Save £100 on the listed price for LG OLED42C2, and another £100 for John Lewis members by using promo code MYJL100LG

John Lewis members use the code MYJL100LG for another £100 off

Now £799 View Deal

The LG OLED42C2 is a great size for those who want an OLED TV that doesn’t take up too much space. Like its bigger siblings it features a similar AV performance, so you get the perfect blacks and infinite contrast that OLED screens bring for a dazzling picture quality. Dolby Vision IQ helps enhance its HDR performance with compatible content, adjusting the TV’s HDR performance so you can view more detail whether you’re watching the screen during the day or in darker conditions.

On the audio side there’s Dolby Atmos support, with the TV’s eARC HDMI input able to passthrough lossless home cinema audio to a compatible Atmos soundbar for a better performance.

There’s plenty of apps to entertain through the webOS app, with favourites such as Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+ and Prime Video alongside many more options. LG OLEDs are packed with smarts too, with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration, Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support and connectivity to IoT (Internet of Things) devices.

Really, gaming takes centre stage at this size. All of the HDMI inputs support the HDMI 2.1 standard, with gaming features such as ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) to improve responsiveness and speed for gaming consoles and PCs. All the HDMI inputs also support 4K/120Hz refresh rates for even slicker and faster performance with certain games.

There’s Dolby Vision Gaming that optimises HDR-enabled games (supported by the Xbox Series consoles), and Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming.

If you’re someone with not much space to go for a bigger TV, then you’ll want to have at this excellent deal for the LG OLED42C2. You also get a five year guarantee if you purchase from John Lewis.

