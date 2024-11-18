Don’t buy another pair of headphones while this Sony WH-1000XM4 deal is available

If you’ve got your ear out for a 5-star pair of headphones this Black Friday, listen up. The Sony WH-1000XM4 have plummeted to just £148 with EE.

Shop today and save a solid £81 off the headphones’ current price of £229. To make this deal even better, the XM4s would have cost you £349 at launch, meaning you’re actually saving just over £200 compared to the original RRP of these headphones.

The 5-star Sony WH-1000XM4 are now just £148 Save more than £200 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 when you shop with EE this Black Friday. The 5-star headphones are now available for just £148 down from £349. EE

Was £349

£148 View Deal

What are you waiting for? Head to EE today to bag the Sony WH-1000XM4 for £148 and save £201 in the run-up to Christmas.

Are the Sony WH-1000XM4 worth buying?

An excellent and now more affordable noise canceller from Sony Pros Superb audio

Impressive noise cancellation

Lightweight and comfortable

Useful smarts Cons No IP resistance

The WH-1000XM4 are Sony’s 2020 flagship over-ear headphones. The XM4s have since been supplanted by the WH-1000XM5, but this only means you can find the previous generation XM4s for a lot cheaper – case in point.

The headphones are packed with tempting features, including a lightweight and comfortable design, superb audio and impressive noise cancellation.

The earpads are soft and cushiony, with a variety of physical buttons and touch controls available on the earcups. The design also allows these headphones to be collapsed inwards for easy travelling.

The XM4s are packed with smart features from the wear sensor that detects when the headphones are on your head to play and pause audio, to Speak-to-Chat which recognises when you’re speaking with someone and pauses playback for 30 seconds.

There’s also ANC and an Ambient Sound mode with Adaptive Smart Control to adjust the levels of these features based on your location and actions, along with the Precise Voice Pickup feature to improve call quality.

The sound quality is musical in its approach with a layer of refinement and clarity for an impressively articulate performance, while the 30-hour battery life (38 hours without ANC) should be more than enough to get you through most journeys.

“From the comfortable, lightweight fit, to the thorough noise cancellation, intuitive smart features and the refined audio performance, Sony has knocked it out of the park with the WH-1000XM4. They’re beaten by the WH-1000XM5 but at their lower price, I’d struggle to think of a reason not to invest in one of the best-sounding ANC headphones”, wrote TV & Audio editor Kob Monney.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

