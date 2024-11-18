Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Don’t buy another pair of headphones while this Sony WH-1000XM4 deal is available

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve got your ear out for a 5-star pair of headphones this Black Friday, listen up. The Sony WH-1000XM4 have plummeted to just £148 with EE

Shop today and save a solid £81 off the headphones’ current price of £229. To make this deal even better, the XM4s would have cost you £349 at launch, meaning you’re actually saving just over £200 compared to the original RRP of these headphones. 

The 5-star Sony WH-1000XM4 are now just £148

The 5-star Sony WH-1000XM4 are now just £148

Save more than £200 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 when you shop with EE this Black Friday. The 5-star headphones are now available for just £148 down from £349.

  • EE
  • Was £349
  • £148
View Deal

What are you waiting for? Head to EE today to bag the Sony WH-1000XM4 for £148 and save £201 in the run-up to Christmas. 

Are the Sony WH-1000XM4 worth buying? 

Sony WH-1000XM4 profile
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

An excellent and now more affordable noise canceller from Sony

Pros

  • Superb audio
  • Impressive noise cancellation
  • Lightweight and comfortable
  • Useful smarts

Cons

  • No IP resistance

The WH-1000XM4 are Sony’s 2020 flagship over-ear headphones. The XM4s have since been supplanted by the WH-1000XM5, but this only means you can find the previous generation XM4s for a lot cheaper – case in point. 

The headphones are packed with tempting features, including a lightweight and comfortable design, superb audio and impressive noise cancellation. 

The earpads are soft and cushiony, with a variety of physical buttons and touch controls available on the earcups. The design also allows these headphones to be collapsed inwards for easy travelling. 

The XM4s are packed with smart features from the wear sensor that detects when the headphones are on your head to play and pause audio, to Speak-to-Chat which recognises when you’re speaking with someone and pauses playback for 30 seconds. 

There’s also ANC and an Ambient Sound mode with Adaptive Smart Control to adjust the levels of these features based on your location and actions, along with the Precise Voice Pickup feature to improve call quality. 

The sound quality is musical in its approach with a layer of refinement and clarity for an impressively articulate performance, while the 30-hour battery life (38 hours without ANC) should be more than enough to get you through most journeys. 

“From the comfortable, lightweight fit, to the thorough noise cancellation, intuitive smart features and the refined audio performance, Sony has knocked it out of the park with the WH-1000XM4. They’re beaten by the WH-1000XM5 but at their lower price, I’d struggle to think of a reason not to invest in one of the best-sounding ANC headphones”, wrote TV & Audio editor Kob Monney. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Looking for a different deal? 

Prefer a pair of in-ears? The AirPods (3rd Generation) have dropped below £100 in John Lewis’ Black Friday sale. 

You might like…

Smartwatch deals don’t get much better than this Galaxy Watch 5 offer

Smartwatch deals don’t get much better than this Galaxy Watch 5 offer

Chris Smith 3 days ago
This RTX 4050 gaming laptop has a budget level price tag

This RTX 4050 gaming laptop has a budget level price tag

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Best Black Friday Deals 2024 Live: Bargain ANC earbuds from Apple and Nothing

Best Black Friday Deals 2024 Live: Bargain ANC earbuds from Apple and Nothing

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
These stylish earbuds with noise cancelling are now just £45

These stylish earbuds with noise cancelling are now just £45

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
If you’ve ever wanted an OLED TV, we’ve spotted an affordable upgrade

If you’ve ever wanted an OLED TV, we’ve spotted an affordable upgrade

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
John Lewis just dropped the biggest AirPods Black Friday deal yet

John Lewis just dropped the biggest AirPods Black Friday deal yet

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words