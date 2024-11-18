Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

DJI’s GoPro killer just got the Black Friday treatment

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The DJI Osmo Action 4 camera is a great alternative to is a great alternative to the GoPro Hero range, and one we’re major advocates for.

Right now Amazon is offering a killer early Black Friday deal on the DJI Osmo Action 4, which brings the price down to just £199, which is a 47% saving on the £379 asking price.

DJI Osmo 4 gets giant Black Friday price drop

DJI Osmo 4 gets giant Black Friday price drop

Amazon is knocking 47% off the price of the excellent DJI Osmo 4, making it a great pick if you’re considering a GoPro-like action camera.

  • Amazon
  • 47% off
  • Now just £199
View Deal

You can get this product, Amazon’s number one best seller in the action camera category, delivered quickly at no extra cost with Amazon Prime.

Our reviewer is a big fan of the DJI Osmo Action 4 and gave it four stars from a possible five in his review in September 2023.

He loved the larger 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, which offers improved lowlight performance that eclipses that offered by GoPro. You can film at 4K video at 120fps, meaning smooth and crystal clear footage regardless of your activity. There’s also a great 10-bit colour profile for demanding videographers.

DJI Osmo Action 4 in hand
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

The best compact low-light action camera around

Pros

  • GoPro-beating low-light performance
  • High level of default waterproofing
  • Effective, versatile image stabilisation

Cons

  • GoPro Hero 11 still better in good lighting
  • Have to physically rotate 90º for 9:16 content

There’s effective and versatile image stabilisation technology, as well as a quick release mount that can rotate 90-degrees for 9:16 portrait content.

There’s also a high level of default waterproofing from DJI, meaning you can go to 18m even without the additional case. The 145g weight means it won’t encumber you.

The 1.4-inch to 2.25-inch front and rear touchscreens make it possible to frame footage perfectly whether you’re presenting to camera or filming from your own viewpoint.

Our reviewer concluded: “The DJI Osmo Action 4 is a very solid action camera – both literally and figuratively. I have no problems with its size, build quality, user interface or battery life, and its image quality is consistently decent all round. It’s also a better camera in bad lighting than any of its current rivals.”

“I think 4K/120fps is sufficient for 95% of users, so if you do buy one you’re unlikely to be left feeling disappointed.”

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

You might like…

Amazon’s biggest Black Friday bargain yet is hiding in plain sight

Amazon’s biggest Black Friday bargain yet is hiding in plain sight

Hannah Davies 6 hours ago
Best Black Friday Deals 2024: Bargain phone contracts now live

Best Black Friday Deals 2024: Bargain phone contracts now live

Thomas Deehan 6 hours ago
The new AirPods Max have a secret discount at EE

The new AirPods Max have a secret discount at EE

Hannah Davies 7 hours ago
Last chance to get the Pixel 9 massively reduced

Last chance to get the Pixel 9 massively reduced

Thomas Deehan 7 hours ago
These stylish earbuds with noise cancelling are now just £45

These stylish earbuds with noise cancelling are now just £45

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
If you’ve ever wanted an OLED TV, we’ve spotted an affordable upgrade

If you’ve ever wanted an OLED TV, we’ve spotted an affordable upgrade

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words