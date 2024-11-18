DJI’s GoPro killer just got the Black Friday treatment

The DJI Osmo Action 4 camera is a great alternative to is a great alternative to the GoPro Hero range, and one we’re major advocates for.

Right now Amazon is offering a killer early Black Friday deal on the DJI Osmo Action 4, which brings the price down to just £199, which is a 47% saving on the £379 asking price.

Our reviewer is a big fan of the DJI Osmo Action 4 and gave it four stars from a possible five in his review in September 2023.

He loved the larger 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, which offers improved lowlight performance that eclipses that offered by GoPro. You can film at 4K video at 120fps, meaning smooth and crystal clear footage regardless of your activity. There’s also a great 10-bit colour profile for demanding videographers.

The best compact low-light action camera around Pros GoPro-beating low-light performance

High level of default waterproofing

Effective, versatile image stabilisation Cons GoPro Hero 11 still better in good lighting

Have to physically rotate 90º for 9:16 content

There’s effective and versatile image stabilisation technology, as well as a quick release mount that can rotate 90-degrees for 9:16 portrait content.

There’s also a high level of default waterproofing from DJI, meaning you can go to 18m even without the additional case. The 145g weight means it won’t encumber you.

The 1.4-inch to 2.25-inch front and rear touchscreens make it possible to frame footage perfectly whether you’re presenting to camera or filming from your own viewpoint.

Our reviewer concluded: “The DJI Osmo Action 4 is a very solid action camera – both literally and figuratively. I have no problems with its size, build quality, user interface or battery life, and its image quality is consistently decent all round. It’s also a better camera in bad lighting than any of its current rivals.”

“I think 4K/120fps is sufficient for 95% of users, so if you do buy one you’re unlikely to be left feeling disappointed.”