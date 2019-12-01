DJI Mavic Pro over £400 off in phenomenal Black Friday drone deal

Amazon has just sent a huge DJI Mavic Pro deal live this Sunday as Black Friday weekend rolls on and we look ahead to Cyber Monday’s sales.

This deal is for the Mavic Pro Platinum Combo, which includes the 4K Ultra HD-ready drone itself plus three intelligent flight batteries, a remote controller and a number of other accessories to help you get the most from your drone experience.

Normally it sells for £1259, but it’s currently more than £400 off in one of today’s best Black Friday Amazon UK deals. – a discount of 32% that shouldn’t be sniffed at.

The DJI Mavic Pro earned a rare 10/10 score when we reviewed it and boasts our ‘Highly Recommended’ badge, which is reserved for only the best products.

Our review concludes that this is “a small drone with serious power, safety features and agility” that’s an ideal buy if you’re “looking for your first 4K, travel-friendly drone.”

Its sleek design is another reason why it makes for the perfect entry point to the wonderful world of drones, while its 30-minute flight time means you should be able to capture plenty of amazing moments.

All in all, it’s one of the best Black Friday 2019 deals we’ve seen this year and considering you save over £400 and get all the add-ons you need in one fell swoop, we can thoroughly endorse this offer.

Whether you’re looking to get into drone flying yourself or looking to give a fantastic Christmas present this year, don’t miss on this incredible sale while it’s still live.

For even more amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers, follow us on Twitter @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Contributor James is Trusted Reviews' former News and Features Editor and has written about the technology industry for nearly 10 years across sites including The Sun, TechRadar, Gizmodo, and Lifehacker. Now free…