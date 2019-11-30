Dive into virtual reality with incredible Oculus Go Black Friday deal

The Oculus Go has seen a whopping £47 price cut this Black Friday, seeing the standalone virtual reality headset’s price plummet to £149.

As one of the most affordable VR headsets, the Oculus Go serves as a fantastic entry point for virtual reality. While it may not have the performance power to play blockbuster video games like the Oculus Quest or Oculus Rift S, it can run various applications, videos and mobile games instead, providing fun for the entire family.

The Oculus Go has over 1000 apps, games and movies to engage with, including space combat shooter Anshar Online, music app MelodyVR and Netflix VR which lets you watch all of your favourite films and TV shows in a virtual living room so you can’t get distracted by friends and family.

The Oculus Go comes in two different storage options: 32GB and 64GB. Both are available this Black Friday with big discounts, with the former priced at £149 and the latter at £199. The storage is the only difference between the two models, so which is best for you depends completely on how many apps and games you intend on downloading.

We awarded the Oculus Go an 8 out of 10 rating (4 stars) and said in our verdict, “You should buy the Oculus Go if you want a budget-friendly way to get into VR”.

At such a low price, this would make an excellent present for any gadget geek this Christmas. You’re unlikely to find a better price for Oculus Go this year, so we suggest grabbing this bargain before stocks run out.

