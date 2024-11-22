Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Delve into the virtual world with this stunning PlayStation VR2 deal

Sony’s PSVR2 headset is an impressive bit of virtual reality tech, offering an immersive virtual experience with some interesting features we’ve not seen on any other VR headset to date. The catch? It’s pretty expensive – in fact, it costs more than the PlayStation 5 does.

However, the PlayStation VR2 headset has seen a rare discount in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, bringing the £529.99 headset down to a way more affordable £339.99. That’s a healthy £190 off its RRP, making it the perfect time to invest if you’ve been eyeing up Sony’s VR headset but were put off by the high price tag.

What’s more, if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can benefit from next-day delivery – depending on your location, of course. 

That’ll net you the PSVR2 headset along with Sony’s new Sense VR controllers, in-ear buds to help immerse yourself and all the cables you’d need to hook it up to your PS5, the latter of which you’ll need to source separately. 

We were thoroughly impressed with Sony’s second-gen VR headset when we reviewed the PlayStation VR2 headset at launch in 2023, so much so that it got a noteworthy four-star rating and the Trusted Reviews Recommended Award. 

Reviewer Ryan Jones praised the stunning 4K OLED screen, the stylish design, and the unique haptic feedback of the headset, which all combine to deliver a truly immersive virtual experience in PSVR games and apps. 

There’s also a wide selection of VR games available on the PlayStation Store designed for Sony’s second-gen headset, like Horizon Call of the Mountain, while other regular games – like No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village – offer a complimentary VR mode. Sony is actively pushing for PSVR2 title development, so that list continues to grow rapidly over time. 

If you’re not sold on the PSVR2 headset, check out our hand-picked selection of the best early Black Friday deals.

