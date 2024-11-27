Delve into the Meta Quest 3’s virtual world with this fantastic Black Friday saving

The Black Friday 2024 sales are in full swing at most retailers despite the big day being a few days off – but that means you can already secure yourself a tempting saving on tech of all shapes and sizes.

Whether you’re dipping your toes into the virtual world for the first time or looking to upgrade from the older Quest 2 headset, Amazon’s deal on the Quest 3 is well worth considering.

For a limited time, the retailer has hacked £151 off the Quest 3’s £619.99 RRP, bringing it down to a way more affordable £468– and that’s for the top-end 512GB variant, giving you plenty of storage for all your VR games and apps.

Get over £150 off the Meta Quest 3 this Black Friday Get yourself a massive £151 off the top-end 512GB variant of the Quest 3 as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Amazon

£151 off

£468.48 View Deal

The Quest 3 is a phenomenal VR headset that we praised when we reviewed it back at launch in 2023, achieving an impressive 4.5 stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award. In fact, it’s also our top-rated headset in our curated collection of the best VR headsets, signalling just how highly we think of Meta’s standalone headset.

And what’s not to like? The Quest 3 is a much slimmer headset than its predecessor thanks to the use of upgraded pancake optics that also improve the visual clarity on offer. Paired with higher-res screens and powered by the top-end Snapdragon XR 2 Gen 2, the Quest 3 delivered an impressively immersive virtual reality experience in testing.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That’s complemented by the redesigned controllers, removing bulky elements like the tracking ring with new-and-improved tracking capabilities while also providing highly accurate haptic feedback that can help simulate gunfire and other virtual interactions.

The main reason to opt for the Quest 3 over other competing VR headsets is the Quest Store offering; it offers the largest library of standalone VR apps of any standalone VR headset on the market, with more big-brand VR titles constantly coming to the platform.

If you want to find out more about the VR headset before you take the plunge, take a look at our in-depth Meta Quest 3 review.