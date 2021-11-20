 large image

Deathloop's just £27.99 in this Black Friday stonker

Deathloop has been lauded by critics and gamers alike for being a brilliant game, and you too can experience the fun yourself with this marvellous early Black Friday deal from Amazon.

For PC, you can currently pick up the exclusive bundle of Deathloop and a free steel poster for just £27.99, in comparison to the £49.99 RRP.

If you’re wanting to try out the highly-detailed and rather clever AAA title, then we’d strongly suggest picking this bundle up, and the free steel poster is also pretty cool.

Compared to a lot of other AAA and mainstream games that offer up quote a linear formula, Deathloop feels like a rather refreshing experience, bringing with it some fun mechanics like time looping to add more of a strategic element to a classic Hitman-style assassination stealth title, albeit with a first-person perspective.

The addition of puzzles into the mix gives Deathloop this unique quality in contrast to other titles that occupy a similar space, and even with the time loop mechanic being an integral part of the wider experience, nothing looks to make Deathloop a boring game to play. Having to assassinate different targets at different times of the day forces you into changing strategy as things like enemy patrols will be different.

Its multiplayer also looks to be pretty fun and enjoyable adding chaos to Deathloop’s own world, and there’s plenty of different ways to play. You can either invade your friends, or random people online. Alongside this, whilst you won’t get a majorly cinematic story, the gameplay looks to be so impressive that it isn’t so focused on character development.

Being available for PS5 and PC also means that Deathloop is a great-looking game with some brilliant cartoon-style graphics and a soundtrack that offers up some spy-like, James Bond sentiments.

Given how great of a game Deathloop is, the fact you can get it now for such a low price seems like a no-brainer, and the free steel poster is also an added bonus in this case.

