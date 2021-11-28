Deathloop, one of PS5’s finest games, is now seriously cheap

Snatch up one of the most innovative games on the PS5 for just a fraction of its original price for Black Friday.

Created by the same devilish minds that bought us the Dishonoured franchise, Deathloop keeps Arkane Studio’s signature gameplay design of letting the player forge their own paths.

This deal, via eBay, bags you the game for just £29.99 on the PS5.

Jump headfirst into time travel shenanigans as you’re tasked with eliminating eight different targets before the end of the day. Fail, and you’ll be sent straight back to the start to relive the magic all over again.

Deathloop is now less than half of its original RRP for Black Friday Buy one of the best PS5 games of the year on the cheap in honour of Black Friday. eBay

Save £30

Now just £29.99 View Deal

Your character, Colt, can gather intel on each target via voicemails, documents and emails. Even when you’re sent straight back to the start, you will keep all your detective findings, which ensures that your progress isn’t ever really lost.

Traverse through four hub worlds that can be visited at various times of day – morning, noon, afternoon and evening – giving you even more opportunities to create butterfly effect mischief. Plus, you can only visit one hub during each time interval, so you’ll have to make sure that all your targets are lined up accordingly if you ever want to see what tomorrow looks like.

Our very own Computing and Gaming Editor Ryan Jones was lucky enough to review this title and noted that despite the game being a roguelike, it never felt like a punishment to go back to the start, and since you maintain all your memories you can start your next plan of attack as soon as Colt wakes up on that same beach for the hundredth time.

And it’s not just puzzling and time loops, there is a large number of weapons and upgrades that you can unlock to make it easier to face each day. Dishonoured inspiration is also sprinkled throughout this game, with Colt taking on some supernatural abilities that keep the gameplay fresh and exciting.

Since this deal is for the PS5 version of the game only, you can take advantage of the next-gen console, with options for ray tracing supported if you want to experience high-quality graphics.

Scoring an almost faultless 4.5/5 stars, this is a game you really don’t want to miss out on, especially at these prices.

