Dance your troubles away with this Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

As we continue to collect the best Black Friday deals, discounts on the latest consoles have begun to drop like this fantastc Nintendo Switch and Just Dance 2022 bundle.

Do you ever dance like no one’s watching? One of the most freeing experiences out there is to just let loose, but it can be hard if you’re not sure where to start.

Luckily, Amazon’s got a stellar offer that’ll get you that daily dose of dancing, and you don’t even have to dance like no one’s watching if your friends are joining you.

This deal includes a new Nintendo Switch – with the choice to get Neon or Grey Joy-Cons – alongside Just Dance 2022, one of Ubisoft’s most well-known titles when it comes to getting a boogie on.

If you’re not in the loop, Just Dance is a title everyone should have in their library for when their friends come over. Take your pick from dozens of songs, including Don’t Go Yet by Camila Cabello, and jam out with your friends, or test your skills on your own to see how high of a score you can get.

You can also try out Sweat Mode, which will tell you how many calories you’ve burnt while you dance, so if you’re looking for a fun way to exercise, Just Dance has you covered.

Even though it has since been surpassed by the Nintendo Switch OLED, the original Switch is still a solid console in its own right.

You have the option of using the Switch handheld console or docking it and connecting it to your TV, giving you the freedom to enjoy Just Dane 2022 wherever (and whenever) you please.

Treat yourself to a Nintendo Switch and Just Dance for under £300

Treat yourself to a Nintendo Switch and Just Dance for under £300

The latest Nintendo Switch deal gives you the chance to dive back into the most fun form of cardio there is with Just Dance 2022, all for under £300.

  • Amazon
  • Was £329.98
  • Now 293.99 with Just Dance 2022
View Deal

Plus, Just Dance is just one of the many titles available on the Switch. Must-play titles like Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey are well worth the price of admission.

All in all, the Switch is a fantastic console and if you’re after a decent bundle either as a gift for yourself or someone else, then this is a great option to go for.

