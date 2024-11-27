CyberPowerPC’s gaming builds are undeniable Black Friday bargains

Calling all PC gamers, if you don’t want to be faffing around with piecemeal upgrades this Black Friday then CyberPowerPC’s all-in-one builds are a bargain for your time and wallet.

What makes them particularly appealing, aside from the fact that there are options to suit every type of budget, is that the offers that we’ve selected also throw in a free keyboard as well as a year’s subscription to Norton 360 VPN and Security, the latter of which is worth £79.99 on its own.

Starting at the more entry-level side of what’s available, the Ultra BFD R57 Gaming PC is perfect for those who want to get the most bang for their buck out of a limited budget. Priced at only £799.20 (and with the aforementioned freebies thrown in), you might be expecting to settle for a slightly compromised gaming experience, but not so with this rig.

Buy the Ultra BFD R57 Gaming PC with a free keyboard and software goodies This affordable yet powerful gaming PC is available with a free Skorpion K2 Keyboard, Norton 360 and a month of Adobe Creative Suite while the Black Friday sales last. CyberPowerPC

£799.20 View Deal

For instance, when it comes to the included graphics card you’re looking at a powerful MSI GeForce RTX 4060, and there’s a whopping 16GB of DDR4 RAM to help it along. WIth those specs, you have support for ray tracking and DLSS, meaning that you’ll be able to play the latest titles with some serious visual fidelity.

There’s even a slick AMD Ryzen 7 5700X under the hood which is more than powerful enough to handle not just gaming but also sustained use throughout the day as a workstation. Pair this with the massive 1TB SSD inside and you’ll have more than enough storage for both triple-A games and precious photos and files alike.

Of course, if you’re the type of person who wants to play the latest titles with the highest level of graphical fidelity then you’ll definitely want to check out the Infinity BFD X147 Gaming PC instead.

Buy the Infinity BFD X147 Gaming PC with a free keyboard and software goodies This high-end gaming PC is available with a free Skorpion K2 Keyboard, Norton 360 and a month of Adobe Creative Suite while the Black Friday sales last. CyberPowerPC

£1699.20 View Deal

At £1699.20, this option is certainly for those who have a more sizeable budget to hand, but in return you’ll be getting a highly future proof gaming rig that can offer a truly immersive experience.

The Infinity BFD X147 sports a GPU and CPU pairing between the GeForce RTX 4070 Super and the 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14700KF which, when combined, can run through incredibly demanding titles with ease.

For this unit the RAM is bumped to a jaw-dropping 32GB (and DDR5 at that), plus there’s a 2TB SSD which is more than enough for most people and should allow you to keep your favourite titles stored locally at all times, without the need for constant deleting and reinstalling.

Regardless of which PC you go for, you’ll be getting some incredible value for money, especially as it takes out the work of needing to build a gaming rig in the first place. Throw in the free keyboard and Norton 360 subscription over Black Friday and there’s plenty to like here.

This article has been published in partnership with CyberPowerPC. You can read about our partnership policies here.