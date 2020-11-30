Top TV Deals this Cyber Monday: While Black Friday is officially over there are still great deals to be had across the OLED, QLED, NanoCell and 4K UHD TVs this Cyber Monday.

After scouring through today’s offerings, we’ve brought the absolute best of the Cyber Monday sale to you right here. However, these deals will come and go in a hurry so be sure to bookmark this page as this is the last chance saloon for bagging yourself a TV at a bargain price.

Jump to the best Cyber Monday TV deals:

Cyber Monday TV Deals

There are still plenty of discounts to be had this Cyber Monday. Here are the best we’ve seen for 4K TVs, Samsung QLEDs, LG NanoCell sets and OLEDs.



Top 4K TV Cyber Monday Deals

Deal: Philips 50PUS7855 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Ambilight TV for just £379 (save £70)

A 50-inch 4K set from Philips that offers the brand’s trademark Ambilight, multi-HDR support and Freeview Play for the UK catch-up apps, all for under £400.

Deal: Get the Samsung UE43TU7100 4K TV for £299 (save £80)

For £299 you get eARC connectivity , support for HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, and all the UK catch-up and on-demand apps are available via Samsung’s Tizen OS. Picture quality is better than you’d expect for the size and price, and it boasts a very good gaming performance.

Deal: Samsung UE75TU7020KXXU 75″ Smart 4K Ultra TV for £799 (save £100)

Another very affordable set from Samsung, this TV boasts HDR10, HLG and HDR10+ support, as well as plenty of apps through its Tizen OS and super-fast gaming performance, and it’s one of the cheapest 75-inch sets we’ve seen.

Deal: Hisense 65A7300FTUK 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV for £599 (save £50)

One of Hisense’s more affordable models, this 65-inch set features HDR and HLG support, as well as Freeview Play for the UK catch-up apps.

Deal: Samsung UE50TU8500 HDR Smart 4K TV with Tizen OS for £474 (save £175.00)

If you’re looking to upgrade your TV, but don’t want to break the bank, the Samsung TU8500 is an excellent option. Its robust feature set and easy-to-use interface make it a great value telly that meets the needs of the casual viewer or gamer.

Deal: JVC LT-50CF890 Fire TV Edition 50″ Smart 4K TV for £329 (save £100.99)

The streaming capabilities of Fire TV in televisual form, this TV supports Dolby Vision HDR and features UK catch-up channels and Alexa voice capabilities.

Deal: Hisense 55U8QFTUK 4K Smart TV with Freeview play for £749 (save £350.00)

If value is what you seek this Black Friday then the Hisense U8Q satisfying upscaling performance, enjoyable 4K performance and sound quality that’s pretty decent for the money. Gamers will enjoy the 14.2ms latency on offer here.

Deal: Sony KD49XH8096BU 49″ Smart 4K HDR LED TV for £599 (Save £100)

The XH80 is one of Sony’s more affordable sets, and features the X1 4K HDR Processor for picture quality, Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos support for audio.

Top QLED/NanoCell Cyber Monday Deals

Deal: LG 50NANO796NE 50-inch 4K Smart NanoCell TV for just £479 (save £120.99)

LG has released this affordable NanoCell TV with Cyber Monday in mind, bringing their intuitive webOS platform, plenty of HDMI connectivity and 4K HDR picture quality.

Deal: Samsung QE55Q80T 4K QLED for £899 (Save £200)

The Q80T’s picture quality is impressive, characterised by plenty of detail and colour with 4K and HD content, making this set a great option for bright or dark rooms. With class-leading input lag and good audio, at £899 its extremely good value.

Deal: Samsung QE55Q700T 8K Smart QLED TV for just £1499 (save £500)

Looking to see what the next generation of TV technology is? This 8K TV is at the lowest price we can remember any 8K TV at. At 55-inches its a good size for most rooms and comes with Samsung’s bright QLED picture performance and class-leading input lag for gaming.

Deal: Samsung QE55Q90T QLED 4K TV for £1199 (save £200.00)

The Q90T is a fantastic QLED from Samsung. The only difference between it and the Q95T is it lacks the One Connect box for connections. Otherwise, picture quality is great bright HDR colours, excellent upscaling abilities and consistently good image quality from any source. It also supports features for next-gen consoles such as VRR and 4K/120Hz support.

Top OLED Cyber Monday Deals

Deal: LG OLED55CX6LA 559-inch 4K Smart OLED TV for just £1299 (save £300)

The CX is an excellent all-round 4K TV package. Picture quality is outstanding, webOS is intuitive and full of content, and the level of customisation and various AI-enhancements make this a sure-fire winner. Gaming performance is also impressive, with the CX anointed as the official partner for the Xbox Series X.

Deal: LG OLED48CX6LB 48″ OLED TV for £1479 (save £20)

Not a huge discount on this OLED (just £20), but this OLED’s selling point is that its 48-inches, making it perfect for those who want the superior black levels and contrast OLED provides at a smaller size.

Deal: LG OLED55BX6LB OLED TV with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa for £1098 (save £110)

LG’s cheapest OLED model offers top-notch image quality, a powerhouse smart platform and game-friendly spec for the next-gen consoles.

Deal: Sony KD55A8 (2020) OLED Dolby Atmos for £1299 (save £200)

The A8 is another gorgeous OLED TV from Sony. It boasts an image that’s precise, refined and natural thanks to its outstanding picture processing. Its Acoustic Surface audio technology means it sounds pretty awesome, too.

Deal: Philips 55OLED805 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV for £1199 (save £300)

The Philips 805 offers plenty of reasons to buy it and few reasons to dither. Its AI-enhanced P5 picture engine is very impressive, the screen exhibits incredible depth and pop and Ambilight is terrific.

Which TV should I get this Cyber Monday?

For buyers looking for the best black levels and contrast performance that you can get, an OLED set will always be a great option. And though OLED is getting cheaper by the year, they’re still relatively expensive at £1000, a price that for a lot of people is just too much money.

An alternative is a Samsung QLED TV or LG NanoCell TVs, which can be found at a more affordable price if you know where to look (and we do).

Of course, if you’re on a super tight budget then not to worry, 4K TVs are now more affordable than ever and smart features have allowed these sets to work seamlessly with smart home appliances and your favourite streaming services.

