Best Cyber Monday 2019 Phone Deals: iPhone 11, Galaxy S10 and more

Cyber Monday 2019 is finally here and the cheap mobile phone deals are flooding all day long, so if you’ve been waiting to upgrade your handset, now is the ideal time to bag a bargain.

With so many discounts on mobile phones this Cyber Monday covering everything from super affordable Xiaomi blowers to premium Apple iPhones and Samsung’s always popular Galaxy devices, knowing which deal to plump for isn’t always straightforward.

We’re here to help. As we’ve done all Black Friday, we’ve evaluated the digital storefronts of the UK’s biggest retailers and can recommend a Cyber Monday phone deal whatever your budget or use case – whether you need a first phone for your kids or something a bit jazzier to help you photograph your next holiday in style.

Time’s running out, though, as Cyber Monday is the last official day of the wider Black Friday 2019 deals event. But we’ll keep updating this page with all the latest phone deals for as long as they’re live and are hopefully we’ll see the best Cyber Monday UK deals keep coming all week long.

Today’s Absolute Best Cyber Monday 2019 Mobile Phone Deal

Right now, the best Cyber Monday phone deal is for Apple’s brand new iPhone 11. The deal’s available exclusively on Fonehouse and nabs you brand new iPhone 11 on a Three Mobile contract with 100GB of data, unlimited calls and text and no upfront cost. From there, it’ll set you back £40 per month.

If you’re still unconvinced, simply calculate your total cost of ownership across the 24-month contract period – this incredible iPhone 11 contract deal totals £960, meaning that you’re looking at just £9.63 a month once you take away the value of the iPhone 11 itself at £729.

The iPhone 11 is a superb successor to last year’s iPhone XR, and is relatively affordable for Apple. It also boasts the best bits of the XR with a bundle of new features and specs on top, making this the cream of the 2019 crop. It is great value at this price and the iPhone 11 now comes in an array of new colours, including purple and green, white, black, yellow and red.

Both CPU and GPU performance have been given a dramatic boost of up to 20% by the A13 Bionic chip, but the camera package is what really puts the iPhone 11 ahead of its predecessor. It has two sensors packed in on the back, and you can also shoot stills with its wide and ultra-wide sensor, as well as record 4K 60fps video. With the TrueDepth front camera, you also have the ability to capture slo-mo selfie videos.

At £40 a month – not forgetting the lack of upfront cost – this is a great iPhone 11 Black Friday/Cyber Monday contract deal, netting you the very latest Apple handset for a ridiculously low amount on this exclusive Vodafone tariff.

All the Best Cyber Monday Mobile Phone Deals in 2019

Cyber Monday 2019 Mobile Phone Contract Deals

The most cost-effective way to get hold of the more expensive handsets can often be to get a contract deal, allowing you to spread the cost of a pricey flagship model and also pick up an affordable tariff to see you through your month-to-month mobile usage. It’s worth noting that some contracts come with an upfront payment too, which usually helps to lower your overall monthly direct debit.

Cyber Monday 2019 SIM-Only Deals

Contract deals aren’t always tailored to the optimum monthly allowances that fit your needs. So if you’re happy with your current phone but find that your data has dried up before the end of the month, a SIM-only plan could be the best choice for you.

Cyber Monday 2019 SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals

If you’re in a position to buy a new smartphone outright, then a SIM-free deal will probably be the right choice. If you’re happy with your current phone plan and don’t feel the need to change the terms, simply insert your current SIM card into your brand-new phone, and you’re good to go.

Mobile Phone FAQ: Contract vs SIM-free phone deals

If money was no object, we’d all be SIM-free and would buy our new handsets outright. SIM-free buying options mean avoiding any high interest rates, the freedom to shop around to find the perfect tariff, and not being tied into a contract for anything up to 36 months.

Flagship smartphones are prohibitively expensive, however, and you’d be hard pressed to find the most feature-packed model for under £1000, leaving most of us obliged to go for a contract to get the phone we really want.

There are some great deals out there, however, so don’t despair and we’ve selected the ones we think offer exceptional value.

Whenever you enter a contract, it’s important to note that your contract deal is made up of two components: your tariff and the cost of the handset itself. When combined, they constitute the total cost of cwnership (TCO). It’s important to note the difference between the two so that you can work out if the deal you’re getting is actually a good one.

To reach the TCO figure, first you need to multiply your monthly cost by the length of your contract (12, 24 or 36 months). Then add any potential upfront costs. to give you the overall TCO. Subtract the value of the handset itself from the TCO and divide the remainder by your contract duration. Here you’ll get the value of your tariff alone. You can then judge whether the amount in your allowance is worth it – or if it’s more than you should be paying.

