Cyber Monday 2020 Laptop Deals: Swipe a laptop on the cheap

Cyber Monday 2020 Laptop Deals: The weekend has seen a huge number of Black Friday laptop deals, including budget buys and heavily discounted high-end machines. But don’t worry, the deals aren’t over just yet as Cyber Monday has seen even more deals enter the fray.

To save you from spending the day scrolling through various websites, we’ve rounded up the greatest Cyber Monday laptop deals on offer, including picks from the likes of Apple, Microsoft and Samsung.

We’ve also separated the laptops into three sections – laptops under £600, laptops over £600 and Gaming Laptops – to make it as easy as possible for you to find the most ideal laptop for your needs. And if you can’t find the perfect laptop right now, keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating it throughout the day.

Take note, if a link for a laptop deal isn’t showing up on this page, it’s likely being hidden by your Ad Blocker. Temporarily disable your Ad Blocker if you want to see all the deals on this page.

Jump to the top Black Friday laptop deals:

Cyber Monday Laptop Deals Under £600

If you’re after a laptop at a budget price, then this is the best section for you. We’ve rounded up all the best laptops at this price point, which includes clamshell Chromebooks and 2-in-1 convertibles, all of which should be worthwhile options for students and office workers.

Deal: Lenovo Chromebook Duet bundled with Wireless Headphones for just £329 (save £109.99)

Deal: Microsoft Surface Go 2 with Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y for just £379 (save £20)

Deal: Asus ZenBook 14 with AMD Ryzen 5 for just £599 (save £150)

Deal: Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 for just £499 (save £100)

Deal: Acer ChromeBook with laptop carry case and wireless mouse for £329 (was £499)

Cyber Monday Laptop Deals Over £600

If you’re happy to spend a bit more money, there are lots of discounted laptops available with top class designs and ultra-speedy performances. There are laptops here from the likes of Apple, Microsoft and Dell so you can be sure you’re getting some of the best productivity laptops available.

Deal: Apple MacBook Air (2020), 256GB SSD, Space Grey for just £879 (save £120)

Deal: MacBook Pro 2020 with M1 chip for just £1249.97 (save £49.03)

Deal: Huawei MateBook 14 2020 with Ryzen 5 for just £689.99

Deal: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for just £659 (was £899)

Deal: Surface Laptop 3 with Intel Core i5 for just £779 (save £220)

Deal: Dell XPS 13 7390 with Intel Core i7 for just £1149 (save £300)

Deal: Samsung Galaxy Book Ion with Intel Core i5 for just £1099 (save £200)

Deal: HP Envy 13 with Intel Core i7 for just £999.99 (save £150)

Deal: Asus ZenBook S13 with Intel Core i7 for just £999.99 (save £400)

Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Deals

Rather than buying both a PS5 and a new laptop, it makes sense to combine the two into one portable package. We’ve listed all the greatest looking gaming laptop deals of Cyber Monday 2020, including picks from Asus, MSI and Razer.

Deal: Razer Blade Pro 17 with Intel Core i7 and RTX 2070 for just £1599.98 (save £699.94)

Deal: Asus TUF FX506LI with Intel Core i5 and GTX 1650 Ti for just £749.99 (save £150)

Deal: Acer Predator Triton 300 with Intel Core i7 and RTX 2070 for just £1299 (save £200)

Deal: Acer Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen 7 and GTX 1650 Ti for just £849.99 (save £150)

Deal: MSI GF63 Thin with Intel Core i7 and GTX 1650Ti for just £849.99 (save £152.55)

Deal: MSI GE66 Raider with Intel Core i7 and RTX 2070 for just £1689.98 (save £209.02)

