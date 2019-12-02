This Cyber Monday GoPro Hero 7 bundle is the perfect Christmas gift

The GoPro Hero 7 action camera has been thrown into an incredible bundle for Cyber Monday, saving you a whopping £80.

This great bundle sees the GoPro Hero 7 packed in with a Shorty mount, extra Battery & 32GB microSD Card. This is everything you need to start capturing jaw-dropping 4K video footage during your holidays.

The GoPro Hero 7 is currently one of our top recommended action cameras, thanks to snazzy features such as 4K video capture at 60fps, waterproofing at up to 10 metres deep and 1.95-inch LCD touchscreen.

This action camera is also capable of taking stills with the 12MP sensor, while the time lapse mode is a fun feature to play around with. You can even shoot in portrait mode, which should no doubt please Instagram and Snapchat fans.

There are some great connectivity options for the GoPro Hero 7 too, with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS all supported. The GoPro app also helps to make it easier to transfer all your photos and footage from your smartphone to your computer.

We awarded the GoPro Hero 7 a 9 out of 10 rating (4.5 stars) when we reviewed the action camera. Our former Camera Editor, Mark Wilson, said in his review, “the Hero 7 Black’s excellent video quality, stabilisation, usability and range of mounts make it the best all-round action cam you can buy.”

The GoPro 7 will make a very good Christmas present for frequent flyers, and the incredible Cyber Monday savings make it the very best time to buy.

