Best Cyber Monday Deals: Last chance to bag a bargain

Best Cyber Monday Deals UK 2020: With Black Friday out of the way, there’s one last chance for you to bag some sweet tech deals with the Cyber Monday Sale

Is it just us, or did this year’s Black Friday sale go by in a pinch? It could be that there were just so many deals that it made our collective heads spin, but the quick-fire nature of this year’s extravaganza – with lightning deals lasting just a few minutes – meant that the whole thing flew by in an instant.

Well, if you missed out on the opportunity to swipe any Black Friday deals as part of your Christmas shopping then fear not, the Cyber Monday sale is here to help (as are we). Just as with Black Friday, we’ll be on hand this Cyber Monday to bring you the best deals as they appear, ensuring that you don’t miss out while stock is still available.

To be absolutely sure that you don’t miss out on today’s bangers however, it’s worth keeping this page bookmarked so that you can return to it at a moment’s notice.

Best Cyber Monday Deals 2020 – Best UK Deals

Luckily for you, most of Black Friday’s best offers have stuck around, so there’s no need for any FOMO here. We’re fairly surprised here too as some standout offers, like ShopTo’s mega price drop on a 12-month PS Plus membership, are still available despite having sold out quickly in previous Cyber Monday sales.

Deal: Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera for just £470 (was £749)

Deal: Bower and Wilkins PX5 Noise Cancelling headphones for £139.99 (was £199.90)

Deal: The Last of Us 2 PS4 game (works on PS5) for £24.99 (was £49.99)

Deal: Get an iPhone 11 with unlimited data for £35 a month

Deal: Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with 60GB, £30/month and £69 upfront (use code TRUSTED10)

Deal: Pixel 4a, 6GB of data for just £20 a month (no upfront cost)

Deal: Motorola Edge 5G for just £499.95 (was £549)

Deal: PlayStation Plus 12-month membership for just £32.85 (was £49.99)

Deal: Fitbit Sense Fitness Tracker for just £269 (was £299.99)

Deal: Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet for just £89.99 (was £149.99)

Cyber Monday Mobile Deals

For anyone coming to the end of their contract, now is the perfect time to upgrade as there’s no shortage of fantastic Cyber Monday mobile deals to be found. Our advice this time around would be to consider opting for last years flagships. With the iPhone 12 range having been delayed, there aren’t quite as many deals available as you might hope, but there’s an abundance for the likes of the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR.

Deal: Pixel 4a 5G for £26pm and £9.99 upfront from mobiles.co.uk

Deal: Motorola Edge 5G for just £499.95 (was £549)

Deal: Oppo Find X2 Pro now just £799 (was £999)

Deal: OnePlus 8 Pro – Save £200, now £699 at Amazon

Deal: iPhone 12 Mini with 100GB data for just £42/month and £149.99 upfront

Deal: Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with 60GB, £30/month and £69 upfront (use code TRUSTED10)

Cyber Monday TV Deals

Given how much time we’ve spent at home this year, it’s just assumed that at some point or another, we’ve all evaluated our current TVs to wonder whether we’re truly happy with them. Well, if you’ve reached the point where an upgrade is on the cards, then this is the place to be. There’s no need to splash out on a high-end OLED either, with superb LG NanoCell and Samsung QLED sets also shipping with a hefty discount.

Deal: Philips 50PUS7855 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Ambilight TV for just £379 (save £70)

Deal: Hisense 65U7QFTUK 4K HDR ULED TV with Alexa for just £699 (save £300)

Deal: Sony Bravia KD-55XH9505 (2020) 4K Android TV for £999 (save £200.00)

Deal: Philips 55PUS9435/12 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV for £899 (save £200.00)

Deal: Samsung UE50TU8500 HDR Smart 4K TV with Tizen OS for £474 (save £175.00)

Deal: Hisense 55U8QFTUK 4K Smart TV with Freeview play for £749 (save £350.00)

Deal: LG OLED55CX6LA 559-inch 4K Smart OLED TV for just £1299 (save £300)

Deal: LG 50NANO796NE 50-inch 4K Smart NanoCell TV for just £479 (save £120.99)

Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

2020 has been one heck of a year for testing the relationship between you and your current laptop. If you’re starting to feel like your device is lagging behind your workload, then it might be time to upgrade to something that can keep up, and Cyber Monday is one of the best times to do so.

Deal: Dell XPS 13 7390 with Intel Core i7 for just £1149 (save £300)

Deal: Samsung Galaxy Book Ion with Intel Core i5 for just £1099 (save £200)

Deal: HP Envy 13 with Intel Core i7 for just £999.99 (save £150)

Deal: Asus ZenBook S13 with Intel Core i7 for just £999.99 (save £400)

Deal: Apple MacBook Air (2020), 256GB SSD, Space Grey for just £879

Deal: Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 for just £499

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch and other gaming Deals

After some cheap games or maybe even a discounted console this Cyber Monday? We’ve got you covered with these fantastic offers.

Deal: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 for just £27.99 (was £39.99)

Deal: Xbox Series X|S controller now just £44.99 (save £10)

Deal: The Last of Us 2 PS4 game (works on PS5) for £24.99 (was £49.99)

Deal: Days Gone PS4 (works on PS5) for £13.99 (was £49.99)

Deal: Ghost of Tsushima (plays on PS5 with enhanced fps) now £34.99 (was £49.99)

Deal: Death Stranding PS4 game (plays on PS5) now £13.99 (was £49.99)

Deal: Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 (plays on PS5) now £13.99 (was £29.99)

Deal: Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition (plays on PS5) now £19.99

Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals

If one thing’s for certain, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been a great time for setting up (or expanding) your smart home. Across the board we’ve seen prices plummet for the likes of the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, the Echo Dot 4th Gen and even the original Google Home. The fact that these once pricey smart speakers are now cheaper than ever means that they’re the perfect price to be great stocking fillers this Christmas.

Deal: Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Kit – £89.99, was £149.99 (save 40%)

Deal: Philips Hue Play White and Colour – Now £136.99

Deal: Echo Dot 4th Gen for just £28.99 (was £49.99 – lowest price yet)

Deal: Google Home Refurbished for just £29.95 (original RRP £79)

Cyber Monday Dyson and Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Cyber Monday 2020 is a great opportunity for picking up a premium vacuum cleaner on the cheap, but the only problem is that these deals have been particularly slippery, with the best of them selling out in just a matter of hours. We’ll be on the lookout for any more vacuum cleaner deals as they appear, but it pays to stay extra vigilant for when something does turn up.

Deal: Dyson V8 Absolute – Save £100, now £299

Deal: Shark DuoClean Lift-Away NV702UK Vacuum for just £189.99 (was £279)

Cyber Monday Smartwatch and Fitness Tracker Deals

Will 2021 be the year of finally meeting those fitness goals? It could be, or maybe you just fancy having a slick smartwatch on your wrist so you can spend less time looking at your phone, wondering if you’ve missed a notification.

Deal: Garmin Venu Fitness Watch for just £199.99 (was £299.99)

Deal: Fitbit Charge 4 for £99 (was £129.99)

Deal: Fitbit Versa 2 for just £129, down from £199.99

Deal: Garmin Fenix 6X Pro GPS watch, save 25%

Deal: Samsung Galaxy Watch for £159.99 (was £259.99)

Deal: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active save £70, now £129

Cyber Monday Camera Deals

It doesn’t matter if you’re an amateur photographer, a budding vlogger or just an action cam junkie, there’s a camera deal for everyone this Cyber Monday. With high-end items like the superb Sony ZV-1 and the revamped GoPro Hero 9 taking the plunge, there are some great offers that are sure to please any photo/video enthusiast.

Deal: Sony ZV-1 Vlogging Camera for just £599 (was £699)

Deal: Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera for just £470.72 (was £749)

Deal: GoPro Hero 9 Action Camera for just £379.99 (was £429.99)

Deal: DJI Osmo Action Charging Combo for just £229 (was £309)

Deal: DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Gimbal for just £75 (was £99)

