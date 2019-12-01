Cyber Monday Deal: Last chance to grab Currys’ Nintendo Switch Lite and Spotify offer

This Nintendo Switch Lite and Spotify deal from Currys PC World ends on Monday – and represents a saving of almost £80.
Picking up a Nintendo Switch Lite in turquoise, yellow, or silver from Currys PC World from now until the end of Monday, the 2nd of December, sees you getting £20 off of the Switch Lite portable console itself, and, as a nice sweetener, Currys PC World is chucking six months’ of free Spotify Premium, worth £9.99/month, into the deal.
The £20 discount, combined with the six months of free Spotify, equivalent to £59.94, adds up to a total saving of £79.94.
A slight snag in the smallprint reveals that the free Spotify is only redeemable against new Spotify accounts – so existing subscribers can’t take advantage of this, but you could pass this freebie along to a friend or relative who has yet to get set up with Spotify.
The Currys PC World Switch Lite and Spotify deal also sees you able to get 25% off official Nintendo Switch-branded microSD cards when you enter the discount code SANDISK25.
If you want to see what other Nintendo Switch discounts, deals, bundles, and bargains can be had, check out our round-ups of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals here, as well as the best Black Friday gaming deals.
Also be sure to check out our other round-ups of the best PS4 Black Friday deals, and the best Xbox One deals, not to mention our main best Black Friday deals hub.
For more great deals, bargains, and bundles this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.