Cyber Monday Deal: Last chance to grab Currys’ Nintendo Switch Lite and Spotify offer

This Nintendo Switch Lite and Spotify deal from Currys PC World ends on Monday – and represents a saving of almost £80.

Picking up a Nintendo Switch Lite in turquoise, yellow, or silver from Currys PC World from now until the end of Monday, the 2nd of December, sees you getting £20 off of the Switch Lite portable console itself, and, as a nice sweetener, Currys PC World is chucking six months’ of free Spotify Premium, worth £9.99/month, into the deal.

The £20 discount, combined with the six months of free Spotify, equivalent to £59.94, adds up to a total saving of £79.94.

A slight snag in the smallprint reveals that the free Spotify is only redeemable against new Spotify accounts – so existing subscribers can’t take advantage of this, but you could pass this freebie along to a friend or relative who has yet to get set up with Spotify.

The Currys PC World Switch Lite and Spotify deal also sees you able to get 25% off official Nintendo Switch-branded microSD cards when you enter the discount code SANDISK25.

Computing Editor Thomas Newton has reported on UK consumer technology and telecoms for over ten years and has joined the Trusted Reviews team as Computing Editor. Previously writing for price comparison site Recombu.c…