If you’re still holding out for an even lower price on an Ambilight TV, this might be your last chance. Ebay has pulled a last-minute code out of the bag, cutting down the price of the 50-inch 50PUS6754 to just £379.05.

There’s a catch though. Cyber Monday is coming to a close, so the code will only work for the next 48 hours.

Save even more on the Philips 50 inch 50PUS6754 Philips 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD Ambilight TV - 50PUS6754 This 50 inch Ambilight TV delivers sharp, detailed images and supports Dolby Atmos. Ebay has slashed the price on this TV even further with a last-minute Cyber Monday code.

We haven’t been able to get our hands on the exact model for review, but in general we’ve been impressed by Philips models that have similar specs. The sets have great black levels, crisp pictures and contrast-rich images.

Ambilight TVs have a neat little trick that makes watching the box even more fun. There are three LED strips mounted around the TV which colour-shift to reflect whatever is playing on your screen, making it look like the images are ‘bleeding out’ onto your walls. This is extra fun when you’re playing games and every explosion is mirrored around the edges of the TV.

The set is stuffed with features and is also super-capable in terms of HDR. It’s got support for industry standard HDR10, HLG (which is used by iPlayer), HDR10+ and even Dolby Vision. This should mean that whatever you’re watching, the image will be incredibly detailed. It also has Dolby Atmos support, so anyone with the right set-up can enjoy ‘spacious’ sound.

It comes with Freeview and lots of useful pre-loaded apps like Netflix and Amazon. The only criticism that crops up with this set is that can be fiddly to set-up, so set aside a little time when you’re having one delivered.

Given that the end of Cyber Monday end is creeping ever-closer, anyone who wants an Ambilight TV should move quickly to get it at this price. To get the extra £19.95 knocked off the price, just put in the code ‘PICKME5’ at the checkout.

Save even more on the Philips 50 inch 50PUS6754 Philips 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD Ambilight TV - 50PUS6754 This 50 inch Ambilight TV delivers sharp, detailed images and supports Dolby Atmos. Ebay has slashed the price on this TV even further with a last-minute Cyber Monday code.

If you want to be up to date with the latest deals over Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…