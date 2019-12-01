The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are still piling in. You can pick up this 500GB PlayStation 4 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle for £199, down from £249.

We’ve been rounding up the best Black Friday deals on consoles, games and more. This offer is a great opportunity to pick up a great current-gen console and a top-rated game for less.

Grab a 500GB PS4 and Call of Duty: Modern Wardare for less this Cyber Monday 500GB PS4 with COD: Modern Warfare Another great PS4 bundle deal has landed, this time with Call of Duty in tow.

This is the latest in a line of good offers we’ve seen on PS4 bundles. Retailers are making a concerted effort to move their stock of consoles as the release on next-gen consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett, moves closer.

If you’re a fan of first-person shooters, this could be the bundle for you. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been consistently well reviewed and fans and critics alike have viewed the title as a return to form for the series.

When Trusted Reviews’ Jade King reviewed the shooter, she said: “Infinity Ward’s reboot of the iconic classic doesn’t surpass the original, but does a fantastic job of translating its formula into the modern era. A thrilling solo campaign alongside a robust selection of multiplayer options ensure this package is well worth a visit, even if the long-awaited return of Special Ops just about misses the mark.

“The campaign often relies on shock and awe over rampant spectacle, inviting controversy with the gunning down of civilians and chemical warfare, but it rides this tonal rollercoaster carefully enough that it works. The multiplayer’s back-to-basics approach is wonderful, prioritising sheer skill over fanciful hero abilities and futuristic acrobatics.”

Overall, we were hugely impressed with the game and it would be great title to start your new PS4 library. The Call of Duty franchise got the modernising lick of paint it’s long needed and there’s a lot to like.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield.