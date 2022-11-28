Currys just beat Black Friday with this Cyber Monday Xbox deal

You may want to take note of this fantastic Xbox Series S deal before Cyber Monday officially ends, as it now has a sweet £75 discount.

The Black Friday sale has come and gone which means we’re now on Cyber Monday, marking the end of one of the biggest sales of the year. We’ve still been hunting for the best deals in the meantime, and now we’ve stumbled across this great offer on the Xbox Series S which comes bundled with an Xbox wireless controller for just £224 – a saving of £75.

If you’re in the market for even more great bargains before the sale comes to a close then make sure you check out our best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals roundup, as we will be updating it with all the fantastic final deals on the market.

This bundle is the ideal gift for the upcoming winter holidays for yourself or a loved one, and since it comes with another Xbox controller you can start playing your favourite games with your friends straight out of the box.

Grab this bundled Xbox Series S and wireless controller for under £230 Snatch up the Xbox Series S with a wireless controller in honour of Cyber Monday with a sweet £75 discount. Currys

Save £75

Now £224 View Deal

The Xbox Series S is smaller than its older sibling, the Xbox Series X, taking up 40% less space while still being able to provide frame rates of up to 120 and speedy loading times, ideal for intensive gaming sessions.

We gave the Series S a glowing 4.5-star review, noting that it offers a major performance upgrade when compared to the Xbox One S. We thought that while the graphics were less impressive than its next-generation counterparts, it was able to play games at 120fps at 1440p, ideal for those who don’t mind missing out on high-end graphics for the more reasonable price point.

Our verdict reads: “The Xbox Series S is the best next-gen console for anyone on a budget or without a high-end 4K TV, with the added performance power allowing for significantly better graphics than what’s possible with an Xbox One S.”

And since the Series S is now even cheaper than usual this is a great opportunity to snatch up a worthwhile console on a budget, allowing you to play Xbox exclusives and reap all the benefits of Xbox Game Pass without needing to drop a small fortune.

We have seen a few deals for the Xbox over Black Friday and into Cyber Monday, and we encourage anyone interested in Microsoft’s console to check out our best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Xbox deals roundup to see the bundled deals on the Xbox Series X, as well as all the discounted games we’ve come across.

We can’t promise that this deal will last throughout the week so if you’re interested in splashing out on a new console before the winter holidays roll around, we highly recommend that you jump on this deal now before it’s gone.

Best Black Friday Deals