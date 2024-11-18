Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Currys is selling an OLED laptop at almost 50% off

Chris Smith

Black Friday season is a great time to pick-up a new laptop and this might be the best saving we’ve seen yet. Head on over to Currys to save £500 on this excellent model.

Right now you can grab the ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED with an Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU for just £599. That’s almost half off the price of the £1,099 asking price from earlier this year. You can get free next-day delivery and there’s free in-store collection in as little as one hour.

This is just an excellent offer. That Intel Core Ultra 5 offers superb performance for productivity tasks and capable gaming prowess from the integrated Intel Arc graphics. The chips are backed by 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Our reviewer commented that: “Intel’s new Meteor Lake architecture brings higher levels of CPU and GPU performance to ultraportable devices.”

The 16:9 OLED screen is a joy too, with a 2.8k resolution and 120Hz refresh rate that our reviewer gushed over: “If it weren’t for the next-gen CPU, the display would be the highlight of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED. It’s a 14-inch OLED panel with a 2880 x 1800 resolution and a 120Hz refresh, and it’s beautifully crisp and vibrant. Colours have a zing you won’t see on most IPS displays, while HDR games and videos look fantastic.”

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED
Recommended

A fantastic lightweight laptop to kick off the Intel Core Ultra series

Pros

  • Great performance in mainstream apps
  • Good gaming performance by iGPU standards
  • Fantastic OLED screen
  • No compromises on the connectivity or ergonomics

Cons

  • GPU speeds constrained by slimline form factor

There are no compromises on a splendid design, with a 15mm thick chassis, and it’s a true ultraportable at just 1.3kg. Wi-Fi 6E means you’re future-proofed for connectivity speeds, while there are a pair of Thunderbolt 4 points for connecting displays and accessories with lightning fast data transfer speeds. There’s also a regular HDMI 2.1 port and a regular USB-A port.

Our reporter said you should buy if you need an ultraportable with next-gen power. In awarding it a 4.5 star score from a possible five he concluded: “The Zenbook 14 OLED isn’t the most powerful Meteor Lake device, but it demonstrates the potential of Intel’s new CPUs for delivering desktop-class performance in a lightweight form factor. It’s a great laptop with an excellent OLED screen and can handle any mainstream workload.”

