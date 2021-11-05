Currys has shaved £200 off the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro for Black Friday

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro has just had its price slashed in the runup to Black Friday.

If you’re hoping to make the most of the great outdoors before winter well and truly kicks in, the rugged Garmin Fenix 6 Pro has just seen a massive price drop, making it one of the better deals for any outdoor enthusiasts.

This is a great deal on one of the top scoring sports watches we’ve tested over the last few years. Upon purchase, you’ll be covered here no matter your level of sportiness; there are features here for golfers, skiers, hikers and gym bunnies, so you should be happy no matter how you work out.

Get fit quick with the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro It’s time to get physical since the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro just saw a plummet in price, going from £599 to just £399 in the runup to Black Friday. Currys

Save £200

Now just £399 View Deal

This smartwatch is also compatible with both iOS and Android, so you should be able to upgrade no matter what phone you have. Plus, the Fenix 6 Pro has WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 with an internal memory of 32GB, so you can downlaod up to 2000 songs from Spotify for your daily workouts.

This smartwatch also will last you a while, the Fenix 6 Pro can last up to 48 days thanks to all the battery conserving options available, with it also lasting two weeks on the standard smartwatch mode.

You will still get more hours out of the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro than a lot of other smartwatches on the market; you can get 36 hours out of the GPS mode, which is perfect for any long walks or hikes, and 72 hours with the Max Battery mode, which uses Garmin’s UltraTrac feature for tracking your data.

Plus, you will still be getting all the other features you want in a smartwatch, including smartphone notifications, the ability to set alarms, go into your calendar and use contactless payments via Garmin Pay.

The display size is 1.3-inches and is made from Corning Gorilla Glass 3, with the bezel coming in a sleek black, which will blend in seamlessly to any outfit.

We’re officially in November now, and we’ll be telling you about the best deals in the runup and during Black Friday, so make sure you’re keeping a close eye on Trusted Reviews for the next few weeks.