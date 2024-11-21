Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Currys has a secret Starlink deal that’s easy to miss

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Currys Black Friday deals event has been up and running for a while now, but this Starlink deal is easy to miss.

It isn’t listed as a Black Friday deal, but Currys is running a massive £500 discount on the Starlink High Performance Satellite Antenna & Wi-Fi Router Kit. It’s now £1,899 rather than the previous price of £2,399.

This is for a dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi set-up that utilises satellite connectivity rather than traditional wired broadband.

You can check our Starlink explainer here, but the TL;DR is that it’s SpaceX’s internet service that uses satellites to provide coverage. Starlink claims that it can “deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more”.

It’s particularly useful in locations where access has been unreliable or completely unavailable. In this country, think rural areas where broadband offerings are limited and even 4G mobile signals are poor.

This Starlink High Performance Satellite Antenna & Wi-Fi Router Kit is your one-stop way to get connected to that satellite broadband network.

It utilises 3 x 3 MIMO technology to keep your Wi-Fi signal nice and stable, and you can expect download speeds of up to 220 Mbps. The dish itself, as well as its power supply, are weatherproof.

You’ll need a Starlink subscription for an internet connection, but downloading the Starlink app will fill you in on all the available services in your area. It’ll also tell you where the best set up location will be before you install it.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest Black Friday broadband deals in the run up to the big day itself – not to forget Cyber Monday straight after. However, if you’re struggling with broadband in your area, it might be worth going with this easy-to-miss Starlink deal.

Jon Mundy
