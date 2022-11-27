 large image

Currys Bargain: You won’t find a cheaper bean-to-cup coffee machine than this

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

This DeLonghi bean-to-cup coffee machine has seen an incredible £400 drop in price that you won’t want to miss out on.

Black Friday may have officially passed but that does not mean that we’ve run out of deals to share. We’ve come across a fantastic deal on the DeLonghi Autentica bean-to-cup coffee machine, which has had an enormous prices slash of £400, bringing the price all the way down from £699 to the much more affordable £299.

If you’re on the hunt for even more fantastic deals, make sure you check out our best Black Friday deals roundup. We ensure to update the list and the live blog every time a new deal comes through so you can stay up to date with all the tech bargains that are worth checking out.

The DeLonghi Autentica is a bean-to-cup coffee machine, which means that the machine uses internal grinders that grind the beans before running hot water through them at a high rate to create the best coffee. Bean-to-cup is the perfect option if you’re a bit of a coffee connoisseur, as it will provide more flavour and depth than instant machines which use ground coffee that has a habit of going a little stale over time.

This bean-to-cup coffee machine is now £400 cheaper for Black Friday

This bean-to-cup coffee machine is now £400 cheaper for Black Friday

It’s the perfect time to upgrade to a bean-to-cup coffee machine during the Black Friday sale thanks to this wonderful Delonghi Autentica discount, which is now £400 cheaper.

  • Currys
  • Save £400 with this deal
  • Now only £299
View Deal

The DeLonghi Autentica claims that it can make any type of coffee at just a touch of a button, with the option of creating a simple espresso, smooth latte or frothy cappuccino. You can also toggle how strong you want your coffee, giving users more variety in what types of flavours and creations they can make.

Moreover, you won’t have to worry about cleaning your machine as it comes with automatic cleaning and descaling programmes built-in. The machine can even notify you if you are running out of coffee beans or water so you never have to start your day without your first-morning brew.

Take advantage of the manual nozzle to take your barista skills even further and create milky coffees that have your preferred texture and thickness. And if you already know what you like and want to ensure you have that every day, utilise the memory function on the coffee machine to save your favourite coffee setup.

Since this is one of the best bean-to-cup offers we’ve come across so far, with an astonishing discount of £400, we can’t promise that this deal will last over the weekend. If you’re interested in creating barista-level coffee from the comfort of your own home with no mess and no fuss then you should jump on this deal now before it’s truly gone.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

