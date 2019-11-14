Currys PC World accidentally knocked the price of the iPad 2018 down to just £4 last night – but the story did not end happily.

The retailer ripped a massive £285 off the 9.7-incher, which was released last year and would usually set you back £319. The 32GB storage model went down to less than a fiver last night, and the deal spread across social media like a #CANCEL hashtag.

Related: Best Black Friday deals

People swooped in to pick up the £4 tablet during Currys PC World’s Black Tag event by entering the code “FREECASE” at checkout. The deal was supposed to knock £30 off an iPad case but it glitched spectacularly, bringing the iPad itself down to single figures.

“Half of bpool just got an ipad for under a fiver from curry’s. Someone’s getting sacked in the mornnnn”, wrote @naomimew on Twitter.

While Twitter user @LLBOYDTYERS had another theory: “Imagine if this was Curry’s plan all along and they just have bare stock of iPad cases and that’s all were all getting”.

According to the Mirror, the iPad was listed as unavailable pretty soon after the glitch, with Currys PC World saying, “Due to a pricing error on our website, a number of customers were charged an incorrect amount for an iPad. This issue was quickly corrected on the website and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“In line with our terms and conditions, which can be found on our website here, we do not honour pricing errors. The advertised price was correct but, due to human error, when the customer applied a promotional code for an accessory it processed the price incorrectly.

“We are providing full refunds and are working to reduce such errors in the future.”

Related: Currys PC World Black Friday deals

If this mistake has left you still on the lookout for a discounted iPad this Black Friday, check out our Black Friday deals hub and keep an eye on our favourites from the Currys PC World Black Tag event by clicking the link above.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …