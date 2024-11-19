Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Cuisinart’s air fryer mini oven has 61% off for Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Cook food faster, healthier and with less energy use than a conventional oven with the Cuisinart Mini Oven which has a massive 68% off in the early Amazon Black Friday sale.

The Cuisinart Air Fryer Mini Oven is now just £98 from Amazon, which is a massive £152 off its usual RRP. That’s the cheapest we’ve seen the 4.5-star rated appliance ever reach on Amazon.

Get the stylish, powerful and versatile Cuisinart Mini Oven for under £100

Get the stylish, powerful and versatile Cuisinart Mini Oven for under £100

Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Grill and more with the seven-in-one Cuisinart Air Fryer and Mini Oven, which is now just £98 on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £250
  • Now £98
View Deal

With seven preset cooking functions, a generous 17-litre capacity and an easy to use control panel, the Cuisinart Air Fryer and Mini Oven is a seriously versatile appliance that’ll look the part in any kitchen, thanks to its sleek, retro design. 

Its functions include Air Fry, Roast, Grill and even Bake which means you can do anything from make a cake to an entire roast dinner directly in your Mini Oven. There’s even a dedicated toastie and panini option, for cafe-style lunches at home. 

The front control panel sports four intuitive dials which allow you to adjust its temperature, timer, select the cooking function and even your ideal toast shade. There’s also a built-in timer and a seriously useful automatic turn off function that ensures there’s no overcooking.

With a top and bottom dual heater, the Mini Oven heats up in just 90 seconds and results in evenly-cooked foods. The appliance also cooks 30% faster and uses 50% less energy than a conventional oven.

The 17-litre capacity offers enough space for a whole family meal plus with the included wire rack you can cook across two levels.

As it requires minimal to no oil, meals are made healthier than traditional deep-fried methods without compromising on flavour.

We awarded the Cuisinart Air Fryer and Mini Oven a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with our reviewer hailing the appliance as “ideal for those seeking a second or portable oven.”

If you’re looking for a versatile kitchen appliance that can easily cater for most meal types that boasts a stylish and retro design, and without spending over £100 then this early Black Friday deal on the Cuisinart Air Fryer and Mini Oven is seriously worth considering.

You might like…

Surfshark VPN has plummeted to only £1.49 a month for Black Friday

Surfshark VPN has plummeted to only £1.49 a month for Black Friday

Thomas Deehan 24 mins ago
One of 2024’s biggest JRPGs is down to a stocking filler price

One of 2024’s biggest JRPGs is down to a stocking filler price

Jon Mundy 26 mins ago
Forget Apple AirPods – Beats Solo Buds are now just £49

Forget Apple AirPods – Beats Solo Buds are now just £49

Hannah Davies 29 mins ago
The Fitbit Charge 6 just became the ultimate budget fitness tracker for the New Year

The Fitbit Charge 6 just became the ultimate budget fitness tracker for the New Year

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Currys is selling an OLED laptop at almost 50% off

Currys is selling an OLED laptop at almost 50% off

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Kobo’s colour e-reader just bested the Kindle Colorsoft in one key area

Kobo’s colour e-reader just bested the Kindle Colorsoft in one key area

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words