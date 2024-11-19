Cuisinart’s air fryer mini oven has 61% off for Black Friday

Cook food faster, healthier and with less energy use than a conventional oven with the Cuisinart Mini Oven which has a massive 68% off in the early Amazon Black Friday sale.

The Cuisinart Air Fryer Mini Oven is now just £98 from Amazon, which is a massive £152 off its usual RRP. That’s the cheapest we’ve seen the 4.5-star rated appliance ever reach on Amazon.

Get the stylish, powerful and versatile Cuisinart Mini Oven for under £100 Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Grill and more with the seven-in-one Cuisinart Air Fryer and Mini Oven, which is now just £98 on Amazon. Amazon

Was £250

Now £98 View Deal

With seven preset cooking functions, a generous 17-litre capacity and an easy to use control panel, the Cuisinart Air Fryer and Mini Oven is a seriously versatile appliance that’ll look the part in any kitchen, thanks to its sleek, retro design.

Its functions include Air Fry, Roast, Grill and even Bake which means you can do anything from make a cake to an entire roast dinner directly in your Mini Oven. There’s even a dedicated toastie and panini option, for cafe-style lunches at home.

The front control panel sports four intuitive dials which allow you to adjust its temperature, timer, select the cooking function and even your ideal toast shade. There’s also a built-in timer and a seriously useful automatic turn off function that ensures there’s no overcooking.

With a top and bottom dual heater, the Mini Oven heats up in just 90 seconds and results in evenly-cooked foods. The appliance also cooks 30% faster and uses 50% less energy than a conventional oven.

The 17-litre capacity offers enough space for a whole family meal plus with the included wire rack you can cook across two levels.

As it requires minimal to no oil, meals are made healthier than traditional deep-fried methods without compromising on flavour.

We awarded the Cuisinart Air Fryer and Mini Oven a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with our reviewer hailing the appliance as “ideal for those seeking a second or portable oven.”

If you’re looking for a versatile kitchen appliance that can easily cater for most meal types that boasts a stylish and retro design, and without spending over £100 then this early Black Friday deal on the Cuisinart Air Fryer and Mini Oven is seriously worth considering.