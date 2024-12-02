Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Cross a Cricut off your Christmas list with this Maker 3 Black Friday deal

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Is the Cricut Maker 3 on your wishlist this Christmas? You’re in luck – the smart cutting machine has plummeted to just £332.99 for a limited time only

The Cricut Maker 3 has dropped from £399.99 down to just £332.49 in eBay’s Black Friday sale. The machine has already been reduced to £349.99, but you can take an additional 5% off by entering code CRISPY5 at checkout. 

Save £67.50 on the Cricut Maker 3 this Black Friday

Don’t miss this brilliant Black Friday offer on the Cricut Maker 3. The smart cutting machine is now just £332.99 when you enter code CRISPY5 at checkout, saving you £67.50 when you shop today.

You could save a total of 16% – or £67.50 – by combining these two offers while they both last. All you need to do is enter code CRISPY5 at checkout to take full advantage of both deals. 

The Cricut Maker 3 is a smart cutting machine and the perfect gift for any avid crafter or small business owner. 

The machine is up to 2x faster than the original Cricut maker and offers 10x the cutting force, making it a tempting upgrade if you’re currently working with the older model. 

Cricut’s expandable range of tools adds to the crafts you can make with this versatile machine, allowing you to cut, write, score, foil, deboss, engrave and add decorative effects. You can also pick up Cricut’s own Smart Materials to make single cuts up to 12 feet in length in a single pass. 

Compatible with iOS, Android, Mac and Windows, this Bluetooth-connected cutting machine is the ultimate addition to your crafting setup. With a £67.50 discount, you don’t want to miss your chance to pick it up for significantly less than its RRP. 

Looking for a different deal? 

Looking for a new Apple tablet this Black Friday, the iPad 10 has dropped to just £289 in the annual sale. 

