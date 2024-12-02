Corsair’s TC100 gaming chair is a luxurious, last-minute Cyber Monday steal

Whether you’re buying for yourself or the gamer in your life, a proper, dedicated gaming chair is a great buy, especially when one of the most prolific options now has a massive Black Friday/Cyber Monday discount.

A quick glance at gaming chairs on Amazon will throw back a dizzying array of results but Corsair is one of the most recognised brands in the world of gaming accessories, and we’ve been impressed with plenty of the company’s products in the past, which is why this price cut is worth checking out.

The Corsair TC100, which has a solid four-star rating on Amazon from 249 customer reviews, has plummeted from its already affordable price of £199.99 to a far more tempting £159.99, making it an easy bargain this Cyber Monday.

Corsair TC100 Gaming Chair Cyber Monday bargain Corsair’s luxurious gaming chair is still on offer for one more day in Amazon’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale, making it the go-to gaming chair deal right now. Amazon

Was £199.99

Now just £159.99 View Deal

Right off the bat, you might mistake the Corsair TC100 for a more traditional office chair at a glance and that’s because, while it does have all of the trappings of a gaming chair, it doesn’t adhere to the bombastic designs that a fair amount of them use, so if you want something a tad understated that doesn’t clash with your home decor/or look out of place on the odd Zoom call, then this is it.

Upon further inspection though, it’s clear to see that the TC100 is made with comfort in mind, utilising a build inspired by racing car seats with a wide 375mm seat width and full body support, allowing you to settle in comfortably to a long session of gaming.

There’s also an included lumbar pillow and memory foam neck pillow to prevent any areas of fatigue or discomfort, the type that can really get in the way of your hard-earned downtime, not to mention it can help you maintain correct posture whilst gaming.

There’s even a 90-150 degree recline range so you can find the right angle that works best with where your gaming monitor or laptop is placed.

One verified customer had this to say in their review: “the Corsair TC100 Relaxed Gaming Chair has exceeded my expectations in every aspect, providing an unparalleled seating experience that seamlessly blends comfort, durability, and a touch of gaming flair. This chair is not just for gamers – it’s a versatile and stylish addition to any workspace or leisure area.”

There’s plenty to like about the Corsair TC100 but when it’s available today for just £159.99, it’s the perfect gift, either to treat yourself or to complement someone else’s gaming rig.