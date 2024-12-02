Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

From compact to mirrorless: The top camera deals still available this Cyber Monday

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
It’s not too late to save yourself some major money on a camera this Cyber Monday. Whether you have your eye on a compact vlogging camera or a photography-first mirrorless model, we’ve rounded up the deals you won’t want to miss. 

Black Friday might technically be over, but the party is still going on Amazon – at least until midnight, that is. Head there before Black Friday ends to take advantage of these brilliant camera deals. 

Sony ZV-1

If you’re a vlogger looking for a lightweight compact camera to add to your Christmas wishlist, this Sony ZV-1 deal is for you. 

The Sony ZV-1 is fitted with a 20.1MP CMOS sensor, 4K video capabilities and a fixed 24-70mm equivalent lens with up to 2.7x optical zoom and optical stabilisation, making it a better pick than its successor even for walk-and-talk vlogging. 

Head to Amazon today to upgrade your TikToks and YouTube videos for £200 less. 

The Sony ZV-1 vlogging camera has dropped to just £499

Don’t miss your chance to pick up the Sony ZV-1 vlogging camera for 29% less. The ZV-1 is currently £200 less than its £699 RRP for Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Was £699
  • £499
View Deal
sony_a6400_product_12

Sony A6400 

The Sony A6400 was a fantastic APS-C camera for its price when it launched in 2019 and that value has only gotten better with this deal. 

The mirrorless camera offers excellent autofocus tracking, 4K video recording, a travel-friendly design and a wide range of compatible lenses and accessories. It’s also only £645 right now in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, saving you 32% when you shop today. 

Save more than £300 on the Sony A6400

The Sony Alpha 6400 has plummeted to just £645 in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. Shop before midnight to save 32% – or £304 – on the 4-star camera compared to its £949 RRP. 

  • Amazon
  • Was £949
  • £645
View Deal
Canon R6 Mark II

Canon R6 Mark II 

Another 4-star mirrorless camera, the Canon R6 Mark II is a brilliant full-frame option at just £1790 two years after arriving on the scene. That’s a whopping 36% off the camera’s £2779.99 RRP. 

This camera features a 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, up to 40fps continuous shooting and 8 stops of in-body image stabilisation. Reviewer Matty Graham found it to be one of the most all-round full-frame cameras on the market, delivering professional-quality stills and video content.

Don’t miss your chance to bag the R6 Mark II on sale this Cyber Monday. 

The Canon R6 Mark II more than a third cheaper this Cyber Monday

At £1790, the Canon EOS R6 Mark II is a Black Friday bargain. Hurry to Amazon before the sale ends to save 36% compared to the full-frame camera’s £2779.99 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £2799.99
  • £1790
View Deal

Looking for another camera? 

Of course, these aren’t the only camera deals we’ve spotted this Black Friday. 

For more great vlogging cameras, check out our guide to all the discounted Sony ZV cameras on sale right now or for a drone, learn why I’d personally choose the Mini 4 Pro over DJI’s flagship Mavic or Air lines

I’ve also rounded up all the Instax cameras that have received a Black Friday price cut, or head to the Black Friday Camera Deals tag to discover every other camera offer in between. 

