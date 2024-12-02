From compact to mirrorless: The top camera deals still available this Cyber Monday

It’s not too late to save yourself some major money on a camera this Cyber Monday. Whether you have your eye on a compact vlogging camera or a photography-first mirrorless model, we’ve rounded up the deals you won’t want to miss.

Black Friday might technically be over, but the party is still going on Amazon – at least until midnight, that is. Head there before Black Friday ends to take advantage of these brilliant camera deals.

Sony ZV-1

If you’re a vlogger looking for a lightweight compact camera to add to your Christmas wishlist, this Sony ZV-1 deal is for you.

The Sony ZV-1 is fitted with a 20.1MP CMOS sensor, 4K video capabilities and a fixed 24-70mm equivalent lens with up to 2.7x optical zoom and optical stabilisation, making it a better pick than its successor even for walk-and-talk vlogging.

Head to Amazon today to upgrade your TikToks and YouTube videos for £200 less.

Sony A6400

The Sony A6400 was a fantastic APS-C camera for its price when it launched in 2019 and that value has only gotten better with this deal.

The mirrorless camera offers excellent autofocus tracking, 4K video recording, a travel-friendly design and a wide range of compatible lenses and accessories. It’s also only £645 right now in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, saving you 32% when you shop today.

Canon R6 Mark II

Another 4-star mirrorless camera, the Canon R6 Mark II is a brilliant full-frame option at just £1790 two years after arriving on the scene. That’s a whopping 36% off the camera’s £2779.99 RRP.

This camera features a 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, up to 40fps continuous shooting and 8 stops of in-body image stabilisation. Reviewer Matty Graham found it to be one of the most all-round full-frame cameras on the market, delivering professional-quality stills and video content.

Don’t miss your chance to bag the R6 Mark II on sale this Cyber Monday.

Looking for another camera?

Of course, these aren’t the only camera deals we’ve spotted this Black Friday.

