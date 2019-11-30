Best Coffee Machine Deals: Today’s steamiest Black Friday 2019 sales

There’s no need to grind away searching for great deals on coffee machines this Black Friday – we’ve found all the top sales still live this weekend so you can get stuck into a top quality brew before the hipster next door brags about their latest artisan cold brew.

Among the many great Black Friday UK deals that are still live in 2019, you can currently save over £500 on an excellent bean-to-cup machine from coffee kingpin De’Longhi.

Over at Amazon, the De’Longhi ECAM 45.760.W Eletta model is down to just £482.99 – a huge discount on its listed RRP of £1000. It will allow you to make everything from cappuccinos and flat whites to espressos with aplomb, plus its integrated hot water spout attachment is great for teas and other herbal infusions.

We can safely say this is one of the absolute best Amazon UK Black Friday deals going today – but if you’re after something a bit more low maintenance, there are plenty of capsule coffee machine deals also available right now.

Our favourite sees the Nespresso EN550.BM Lattissima Touch Automatic Coffee Machine is enjoying a chunky £130 discount, bringing its price down to under £150 for one of the first times.

We particularly like this deal because of the wide array of pods Nespresso has to choose from – whether you favour a light and fruity brew or something darker with more chocolatey notes, you’ll always find something to suit your taste with a Nespresso machine.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for a truly affordable offer, you can also bag the Nescafé Dolce Gusto Jovia by De’Longhi EDG250B in Black for a mere £30 – a saving of £60 on the RRP.

To put this deal into perspective, it works out about the same as buying a coffee a day from the High Street.

Between all these great offers, there’s surely a coffee machine deal that tempts your fancy this Black Friday.

