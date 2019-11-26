Clean up with LG’s award-winning AI washing machine this Black Friday

If you’re on the lookout for a new washing machine this Black Friday, you’re in luck. Currys PC World has slashed LG’s brand new award-winning F4V709WTS V7 down from £549 to just £499.

The F4V709WTS V7 is deceptively small considering how much clothing it can pack. The spacious 9kg drum capacity is fitted into a stylish slim body that will look right at home in any modern kitchen. The machine is durable too, with stainless steel lifters and scratch resistant tempered glass doors.

The rapid TurboWash 360 features allows you get a thorough clean on a time limit with its 39 minute cycle. Not only does this save time but it could also potentially save you a bit of cash as you’ll use less energy on your washing, and all this without compromising on fabric protection.

Speaking of energy, this washing machine actually has the highest energy rating available (A+++) so you can feel good knowing you aren’t using up more water or electricity than you need to.

Perhaps the most unique feature is LG’s AI DD. This intelligent washing machine uses AI to detect and analyse the weight and softness of your fabric. It will then pick a corresponding wash setting to clean your clothes at, looking after them and making them last longer by tailoring the settings to fit the materials perfectly.

The V7 also benefits from additional smart features thanks to the integrated LG ThinQ app. This handy smartphone feature allows you to operate your washing machine remotely and download new cycle settings all with the tap of a button – or your voice. The award-winning machine is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning you can start or pause a cycle or even ask how long there is left to wait all with your voice.

The Steam+ cycle ensures your clothes are squeaky clean when they tumble out of the washer. The steam disinfects your clothing, eliminating 99.9% of allergens and dust mites, as well as reducing up to 30% of creases.

The LG V7 is a Quiet Mark award winner, meaning the washing machine has been recognised for its incredibly low noise levels.

This fantastic offer is subject to Currys’ Price Match Guarantee. That means that if you find the V7 cheaper at any UK retailer, online or instore, Currys will match that price for you. Don’t wait too long though – the F4V709WTS V7 is only available for just £499 until Black Friday ends.

