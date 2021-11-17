Experience all the features of Google TV and Chromecast for just a fraction of the original price with this amazing deal.

A new deal has surfaced; you can get a Chromecast with Google TV (with a voice-controlled remote bundled in) for under £50 with one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen yet.

Having a Chromecast means that you can find all the entertainment you love in one place without having to switch remotes or change those pesky HDMI cables. Plus, with immediate access to the Google Assistant, you can get to exactly what you want to watch with nothing but the power of your voice.

Watch TV in style with this Google Chromecast deal Treat yourself this Black Friday with this cracking Google Chromecast deal. For just £44.99 you get a Chromecast and a voice-controlled remote that will make binging your favourite show a breeze. Argos

Was £59.99

Just £44.99 View Deal

Even if you’ve yet to make up your mind on exactly what you’d like to watch, you can always conduct a voice search for a genre or even a specific actor.

Whatever you decide to pick, you certainly won’t be lost for choice. Google TV supports all of your favourite apps including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+ and BBC iPlayer, just name a few.

We tested the Chromecast with Google TV at launch, giving it 4.5/5 stars overall. One of the noted benefits is how easy it is to set up, just plug it into an empty HDMI port and the mains and you’re off.

The Google TV software also means that you don’t even need to pair your Chromecast to another device for it to work. It also will find content and display personal recommendations for all your streaming services, which will help you to catch all those quality shows that can go under the radar.

Finally, this Chromecast model also supports resolutions of up to 4K and high dynamic range, so your favourite shows can be watched the way they were meant to.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet for the Chromecast with Google TV, so if you’ve been on the fence about buying a streaming stick with plenty of features baked in, this is a great deal to make use of.

Keep checking back with Trusted reviews as we continue to bring you more superb Black Friday deals as they appear.