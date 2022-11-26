Check out this Xbox Elite controller and Game Pass Black Friday bundle

It’s hard to argue with the price of an Xbox Elite Series 2 controller at the best of times, but this deal from Currys perhaps represents even better value for money.

With it, you’re getting the convenience of an Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller, as well as three months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate thrown in, too, for just £159 from Currys.

If, for whatever reason, this Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller and Game Pass Ultimate for 3 months deal, isn’t for you, then it’s worth checking out our main article on the best Black Friday deals, as there are still loads of excellent deals to be had on a wide range of tech.

Back to the main event though, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller is one of the more premium custom controllers you can grab for your Xbox, and offers an especially customisable and comfortable user experience, given the presence of rubberised grips around the sides of the controller, and the vast array of interchangeable thumbsticks and D-pad options that come in the controller’s carrying case.

As well as offering immense levels of customisation, the Elite Series 2 Controller also features adjustable actuation points for the triggers, as controlled around the back, which can allow you to have mouse-click style inputs for ultimate speed and precision. These are especially handy if you want to gain an edge in shooter titles such as Apex Legends where the fastest fingers usually win.

The other side of this deal is the bundling of 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate into the deal, which makes sense, given it’s an all Xbox affair. Game Pass Ultimate is a deal that’s hard to ignore on its own, not least when you’re getting it bundled in with something else, given the vast library of over 100 major titles on offer, as well as the inclusion of Xbox Live Gold in Game Pass Ultimate also means you’ll be able to play online at no extra cost.

