Check out this Pokémon Scarlet and Switch OLED Black Friday bundle

Pokémon Scarlet only launched today, and yet Amazon has included it in a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle for Black Friday.

Amazon is offering the Nintendo Switch OLED and Pokémon Scarlet bundle for £332.98. That means you’re getting a £27 discount, which is remarkable for a game that’s only just hit stores.

If you already own a Nintendo Switch, you’re also able to purchase Pokémon Scarlet separately for £42.99, saving you £7 on the full retail price. And if you want to check out even more offers, then we recommend taking a look at our best Black Friday Deals article.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is an excellent portable gaming system. The OLED screen gives it a significant upgrade on the standard model, with colours looking even more vivid without affecting performance.

The Nintendo Switch OLED also has a fetching new white design, with an improved built-in stand so you can prop it up on a desk or table without worrying that it will fall over. It also comes bundled with an improved dock, featuring an Ethernet port so you can have a more secure connection to the internet.

It’s worth pointing out that the Nintendo Switch OLED doesn’t have an improved performance compared to its predecessor, so you’re better off purchasing the original Nintendo Switch if you intend on spending most of your time with the console hooked up to a TV.

Meanwhile, Pokémon Scarlet is the latest entry in the main Pokémon series. It features the same beloved mechanics, that sees you catching all the monsters in sight, as well as battling your way through several gyms

There are lots of new Pokémon to discover in the new region, as well as old favourites that will be returning from previous generations.

If you’re looking to finally upgrade to the Nintendo Switch OLED, or you’re looking for a gift for a super Pokémon fan, then this fantastic Black Friday bundle is worth considering.

Pokémon Scarlet and Nintendo Switch OLED bundle price tracker

