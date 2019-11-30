The cheapest fitness bands and smart watches this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Black Friday might be over but the sales are continuing and there are some great savings to be made on wearable fitness tech. Smart watches and fitness bands are being discounted across a wide range of online retail outlets.

Here’s the lowdown on the best Black Friday deals from Garmin, Fitbit and more great wearable tech brands. There are some cheap fitness bands on offer and we’ve rounded up the best so you don’t have to.

First up, the Fitbit Inspire is just £49.00, down from £69.99 on Amazon.

If you want to go even cheaper, the Huawei Band 2 Pro is discounted to £33.28, down from an RRP of £79.99.

The Honor Band 5 is one of the cheapest fitness trackers available. You can grab one for just £29.90. That said, you’re not climbing on the Black Friday deals wagon in doing so. The RRP of the Honorband 5 is £29.99, but if your agenda is finding the cheapest fitness band out there though, Honor’s offering is worth further examination.

Despite its low price, the Honor impressed in our tests. Reviewer Tom Deehan said: “Slashing the price of its latest fitness tracker, Honor has crafted a device that sacrifices very little and is sure to give its competitors a run for their money.”

If you’ve got a slightly bigger budget, you might consider some of the options below from Apple, Samsung and Fitbit.

There’s a great selection of smart watches and fitness trackers to choose from this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Once you’ve nailed down your budget and chosen the features you’re focused on, one of these should do the trick.

We think the Huawei Band 2 Pro is particularly noteworthy in this lineup because of the sizeable saving on offer. While the Honor band is still the cheapest option, it’s no cheaper than it usually is. Right now it looks like it’s worth paying a few more pounds for the Huawei.

In our review, Alastair Stevenson said: “If you’re on a budget, you won’t find a better-value fitness tracker.

“It aims to entice buyers away from more established fitness trackers from the likes of Garmin and Fitbit, by offering top-end features traditionally only seen in significantly more expensive wearables.”

Whatever your choice, there is some great value on offer.

