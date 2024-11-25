Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

We’ve found the cheapest Beats Pill deal in the Black Friday sale

If you’ve been eyeing up the Beats Pill this Christmas, don’t miss Argos’ Black Friday discount on the wireless speaker. 

The Beats portable speaker is now just £79.99 at Argos in both Black and Champagne. Head to Argos today and save 46% by entering code BEATS20 at checkout. This’ll bag you the speaker for just £79.99 down from £149.99, saving you £70 in total. 

This is essentially a deal on top of a deal as the Beats Pill has already been reduced from £149.99 down to £99.99 for Black Friday. Enter code BEATS20 at checkout for a further £20 off, resulting in the final £79.99 price tag. 

You’ll want to act fast, though. These Black Friday deals won’t stick around for long. 

The Beats Pill is a lightweight, 7 x 7.1 x 21.9cm speaker with a durable soft-grip silicone backing, IP67 dust and water resistance and a removable lanyard. 

Beats may be owned by Apple these days, but that doesn’t mean you need an iPhone to use this speaker. The Pill pairs with iOS and Android devices, with its proprietary chip offering one-touch pairing, automatic pairing across your other devices and Find My/Find My Device support for when you misplace the speaker. 

This portable speaker is designed to offer room-filling sound and big bass within your home as well as outside. You can even sync two Pill speakers to double the volume at parties or enter stereo mode to create a more immersive experience. 

The Beats Pill doubles as a speakerphone when you receive calls and has a 24-hour battery, making sure the party lasts all day and night. You can even use the speaker to give your phone a quick recharge in a pinch. 

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re in the market for a soundbar to improve your TV audio, we’d recommend checking out this deal on the Sonos Ray – now nearly 50% off

