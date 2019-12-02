The Krups Nespresso VertuoPlus is currently selling for just £79.99, which is a mighty drop from its original £179.99 price. Not only is there a massive saving available on this machine, it also comes with 100 free Nespresso pods thrown in – so you should be well stocked for your caffeine fix.

It’s one of the most generous offers on coffee machines that we’ve seen on Cyber Monday. And given that we awarded this machine a near-perfect score when we reviewed it, we reckon it’s well worth snapping this deal up before the Black Friday weekend sales come to a close.

Save £100 on the Krups Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee machine Krups Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee machine This easy-to-use, Nespresso-fuelled coffee machine is capable of producing a perfect cup of joe in less than two minutes. Buy it now and you can claim 100 free Nespresso pods with your purchase.

Coffee machines are life savers for people who hate mornings – which is most of us, to be honest. Instead of faffing around with grinders, thermometers and cafetières, you can let a little machine deal with all the hard calculations for you and spit out a perfect cup of coffee.

Previous versions of the Krups machine had been limited by their coffee offerings, only providing espresso, lungo and ristretto options. But with the latest evolution, you can now enjoy a variety of ‘longer’ coffees, so your morning cup of joe doesn’t have to be so small and intense.

Another little lifesaver on this machine is that the used-pod storage and drip tray have been separated. When they’re combined, cold, gunky coffee gets everywhere, and you often find it running down your arm when attempting to throw away old pods. Not having this frankly nightmarish experience should improve your mornings greatly.

You don’t need to worry about recycling issues with the machine’s pods either, as you can take your leftovers to a Nespresso shop or arrange a collection when you do an online order.

The machine is super-easy to use and creates rich, full-bodied mugs of coffee. Anyone still looking for a coffee machine to slot into their morning routine might want to grab this quickly before Cyber Monday ends.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

