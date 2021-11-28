If you or a loved one is hankering to get a Switch OLED and the new Pokemon game in time for Christmas then this bundle is certainly worth a gander.

Finding stock of the new Nintendo Switch OLED around Black Friday remains a tricky prospect, with the console remaining out of stock in many places. Thankfully, this bundle saves you a few quid and is currently in stock.

Currys is offering the Nintendo Switch OLED model. alongside the just-released Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and a ridiculously cute Mario-themed 256GB MicroSD card all for £379. That’s a £13.98 saving off buying all that stuff separately.

What makes this bundle extra special is that it includes stuff you’ll actually want, rather than stuff that’s just there to get you to pay more for the console

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, for instance, is a terrific game that harkens back to the series’ glory days. The MicroSD card, on the other hand, is a vital addition to any Switch players arsenal as it ups the internal storage by 256GB. That’s enough for an absolute load of game downloads.

The Switch OLED is a fantastic upgrade to the best handheld going. It now has an OLED panel, which produces perfect blacks and far more vivid colours than the LCD models. Games with colourful graphics and deep, dark scenes really take advantage of the skills of OLED. Pokemon Briliant Diamond, for instance, looks superb, Other improvements include better speakers and a sturdier kickstand.

We rounded off our Switch OLED review by saying “The Nintendo Switch OLED is a fantastic upgrade for portable play, with the new screen looking significantly better than the standard model’s. But with no substantial upgrade for docked mode, it isn’t a worthwhile purchase for those who just want a home console for the TV.”

Pokemon Diamond is a faithful remake of the Nintendo DS classic, with updated graphics and many quality of life improvements. It’s certainly our favourite Pokemon game to grace the Nintendo Switch.