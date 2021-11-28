Cheap price for this small Samsung AU7100 4K TV

Samsung’s five-star rated 43-inch AU7100 is one of the best TVs we’ve tested in 2021, and you can get it less this Black Friday.

Having first gone on sale at £499, the UE43AU7100 has been reduced for the Black Friday sales event by £140. Click over to Very, and it can be yours for £359.

Save £140 on the Samsung 43-inch AU7100 Samsung’s five-star 43-inch AU7100 has been reduced by £140 in the Black Friday sales Very

Save £140

Now £359 View Deal

The UE43AU7100 is a Samsung TV we’ve reviewed and gave it five-stars, commending its overall performance and saying that “its poised and engaging native 4K image quality is available in any number of screen sizes, and it’s very watchable with 1080p content too. Add in a very usable smart TV interface and sound that doesn’t set your teeth on edge too much, and it’s a difficult product to argue against.”

For a 43-inch TV its sound is predictably weak (perhaps you could have a look at one of the soundbar deals currently available), but elsewhere this TV puts in a strong performance.

In terms of picture quality, it’s strong at upscaling Full HD content, as well as offering a performance with native 4K images that’s high in detail – it’s as good a performance as you can expect around this price.

Samsung’s Tizen is reliable as its always been, offering a logical and intuitive means of controlling the TV. There’s also plenty of apps to choose from via its Smart Hub portal where you can find the likes of Prime Video, iPlayer, Netflix, BT Sport and Disney+. There’s plenty of entertainment options to look at.

The design of the TV is, once again from Samsung, impressive for what is an affordable TV. It’s plastic but not offensively so, the design sensible for the price and not drawing attention to itself.

Save £140 on the Samsung 43-inch AU7100 Samsung’s five-star 43-inch AU7100 has been reduced by £140 in the Black Friday sales Very

Save £140

Now £359 View Deal

As one of the smallest TVs we’ve reviewed this year, the AU7100’s performance also stands up as one of the best.

For more of the best Black Friday deals, head over to our dedicated hub page.