Use this trick to get PlayStation Plus on the cheap

PlayStation Plus is necessary for many console owners, but it can become a pricey monthly outlay. Thankfully we’ve found a handy way of saving some cash on the subscription.

Shopto is currently offering a £100 PSN voucher for £87.85, a 12% discount off RRP. Now, with that gift card you can buy a Plus subscription through Sony itself, and take advantage of its own Black Friday savings to get more for your money.

Sony has cut prices across the board for PS Plus subscriptions, with the basic Essential package getting a 20% chop bringing it down from £59.99 to £47.99.

There’s also been a 25% reduction for PS Plus Extra, which is now £74.99 as opposed to £99.99 and the top package – PS Plus Premium – is now 30% off, making it £83.99.

All these prices are for a 12 subscription, so you’ll have it available until Black Friday 2025 comes around. Paying for a year upfront is also the most economical way of doing it. For example, PS Premium typically costs £13.49 a month – so £161 over a year.

So, using the voucher above you’ll be getting £100 credit – £83.99 of that can be put to PS Premium, and you’ve got a nice bit left over to put towards a new game.

What’s the difference between all the different PS Plus subscriptions?

PS Plus has three tiers, each offering different benefits. As you move up tiers, all the benefits of the lower ones are included.

PS Plus Essential is the basic, most affordable option. You get a few monthly games to play, online multiplayer, cloud storage for your saves and the occasional discount on content. If you purely want PS Plus to play games, like EA FC 25 or Fortnite, online this is all you need.

PS Plus Extra includes all those above, plus a catalogue of games you can download (and stream to a PS Portal) and access to classic Ubisoft titles.

Finally, PS Plus Premium includes some extra streaming options and various game trials to give titles a go before you buy.

