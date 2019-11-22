Cheap OnePlus 7 Pro Black Friday deal sees you save £100 with Amazon

The OnePlus 7 Pro is one of the best phones of 2019, but it’s not cheap – so Amazon’s knocking the price down ahead of Black Friday, and you should 100% cash in.

The OnePlus brand has always been known for offering high-end features at a mid-range price. While in recent years, OnePlus has been bumping up the prices of its phones, the OnePlus 7 Pro remains cheaper than the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Huawei P30 Pro, or Apple iPhone 11.

With this Black Friday deal, Amazon’s inching it a little closer to its traditional price zone – expect this phone to fly off the shelves. For £699 – down from the usual £799.99 RRP – we’re expecting it to be a fast seller.

This deal sees you picking up a 256GB version of the OnePlus 7 Pro, with a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty bunged in, should the worst happen.

Boasting a silky-smooth 6.67-inch 90Hz display that’s capable of streaming HDR (High Dynamic Range) media, and a super-resilient 4000mAh battery, which gives you up to two days of use, the One Plus 7 Pro is an absolute powerhouse.

While it’ll easily keep you going all day, the supplied Warp Charge mains adapter sees you able to fill up a third of the One Plus 7 Pro’s battery in just 15 minutes – so staying topped up while on the go is no issue.

The triple lens main camera is also impressive, capable of producing details shots in poorly-lit areas thanks to the Nightscape mode, and 3x lossless optical zoom, allowing you to get closer to your subjects without sacrificing detail.

Still not convinced? Here’s what we said about the OnePlus 7 Pro in our review:

“The OnePlus 7 Pro still undercuts the majority of the 2019 flagship pack…

“Where Huawei’s P30 Pro takes the cake for smartphone camera and battery ability, the OnePlus 7 Pro’s screen is easily one of the nicest I’ve clapped eyes on, plus OnePlus’ user experience is among the best skinned Android experiences you’ll find out there.

“The OnePlus 7 Pro is for those who want the best the company has to offer and a phone that packs in enough to compete with the latest rival flagships.”

If you want to stay up to date throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Computing Editor Thomas Newton has reported on UK consumer technology and telecoms for over ten years and has joined the Trusted Reviews team as Computing Editor. Previously writing for price comparison site Recombu.c…