Cheap Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Black Friday deals: Got drift? Get thrift

We’ve rounded up the best cheap Nintendo Switch deals on Joy-Con controllers going this Black Friday – whether you need some new controllers to compensate for Joy-Con drift, or you want an extra controller for multiplayer fun, you’re in the right place if you want to make a saving.
Note that at the time of writing deals are few and far between, and stock, where it’s available, is selling out quickly, so you’ll need to be fast.
So far, ShopTo has the best deals going – it’s knocking a generous £15.14 off of the standard retail price of £74.99.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are available in a number of colours, including the standard red and blue, and the newer neon green and pink models, but note that some models will be listed under ‘back order’, meaning the Joy-Cons aren’t currently in stock, but you can put an order in, and your Joy-Cons will be dispatched the moment new stock arrives. No deals on the classic grey Joy-Cons have been found so far – we will update this article as and when these come available.
If you don’t want to wait, note that Argos and AO are also currently selling Joy-Cons for £65, which isn’t quite as good a saving, but might be a better shout if you don’t want to wait around for new stock.
If you’re hunting around for some stonking Black Friday savings on Nintendo Switch games, cases, controllers, and other assorted bundle deals, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals here, as well as the best Black Friday gaming deals.
Best Black Friday Deals 2019
iPhone 11 Pro – 100GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts (Trusted Reviews Exclusive)
iPhone 11 Pro – 100GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts (Trusted Reviews Exclusive)
By using the Trusted Reviews exclusive code – TRUSTEDBF1 – use can get rid of the upfront cost on this incredible iPhone 11 Pro contract, getting you one of the best Black Friday deals for less.
Sonos Beam Sound Bar with Voice Control (2-year warranty)
Sonos Beam Sound Bar with Voice Control (2-year warranty)
One of the best sound bars on the market just got even better thanks to John Lewis' incredible £70 Black Friday discount. Incredible sound quality never felt so good.
Nintendo Switch Lite – Yellow (includes 6 months of Spotify Premium)
Nintendo Switch Lite – Yellow (includes 6 months of Spotify Premium)
Finally, the Black Friday Nintendo Switch Lite deal we've been waiting for. Not only at its lowest price yet, but also with six months of Spotify Premium on the house.
Three SIM – Unlimited data, minutes and texts (half price for first six months)
Three SIM – Unlimited data, minutes and texts (half price for first six months)
Offering superb value for money, Three's unlimited data SIM is half price for the first six months of your contract. Even when the price levels out at £20 a month, that still makes it one of the most affordable SIM contracts of its kind on the market.
For more amazing deals, offers, and savings, follow us @TrustedDealsUK
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.