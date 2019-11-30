Cheap Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Black Friday deals: Got drift? Get thrift

We’ve rounded up the best cheap Nintendo Switch deals on Joy-Con controllers going this Black Friday – whether you need some new controllers to compensate for Joy-Con drift, or you want an extra controller for multiplayer fun, you’re in the right place if you want to make a saving.

Note that at the time of writing deals are few and far between, and stock, where it’s available, is selling out quickly, so you’ll need to be fast.

So far, ShopTo has the best deals going – it’s knocking a generous £15.14 off of the standard retail price of £74.99.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are available in a number of colours, including the standard red and blue, and the newer neon green and pink models, but note that some models will be listed under ‘back order’, meaning the Joy-Cons aren’t currently in stock, but you can put an order in, and your Joy-Cons will be dispatched the moment new stock arrives. No deals on the classic grey Joy-Cons have been found so far – we will update this article as and when these come available.

If you don’t want to wait, note that Argos and AO are also currently selling Joy-Cons for £65, which isn’t quite as good a saving, but might be a better shout if you don’t want to wait around for new stock.

If you’re hunting around for some stonking Black Friday savings on Nintendo Switch games, cases, controllers, and other assorted bundle deals, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals here, as well as the best Black Friday gaming deals.

